A Sri Lankan cricketer, Zulfikar, tragically passed away after collapsing on the field from a suspected heart attack during a local cricket carnival in Beruwala. The live-streamed incident has highlighted a concerning pattern of sudden cardiac emergencies affecting cricketers, leading to the tournament's suspension.

A heartbreaking incident took place in Beruwala town of Kalutara District in Sri Lanka, where a local cricketer passed away after collapsing on the ground during a match at a school old boys’ association cricket carnival on Sunday, July 5.

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In a video that went viral on social media, a Sri Lankan cricketer, identified in reports as Zulfikar, was seen abruptly collapsing on the ground, which immediately caught the attention of the players from both sides of the field and the umpires, causing panic and deep concern among everyone present.

Since the match was live-streamed on social media platforms, especially YouTube, the distressing footage of the collapse spread rapidly, leaving viewers and the local cricketing community in profound shock.

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How did the Sri Lankan Cricketer collapse?

The match was between two teams participating in the school old boys’ association cricket carnival. The tragic incident took place when both teams were apparently arguing over an umpiring decision during the match, shortly before the player collapsed.

The 46-year-old Zulfikar, who was batting on 6 off 3 balls, raised his hand from the striker’s end, seemingly gesturing toward his team’s dugout, and as he began to walk, he suddenly collapsed onto the pitch. The sight of the batsman falling abruptly brought a halt to the ongoing tensions, as players from both sides and the umpires rushed toward him in a state of alarm.

The Sri Lankan cricketer was immediately taken to the nearby hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival. In the wake of the tragedy, the match was immediately abandoned, and the tournament was suspended indefinitely as a mark of respect and mourning.

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It was reported that the Sri Lankan cricketer suffered a suspected heart attack during the match, though official medical confirmation regarding the exact cause of death is still pending. The tragic incident was seen live on social media, as the match was being broadcast online, capturing the distressing moment when the 46-year-old collapsed on the pitch.

Therefore, the tournament was forced to be suspended indefinitely to honour the memory of the player and allow the local cricketing community to process this sudden and devastating loss.

A Recurring Pattern of Sudden Cardiac Emergencies on the Cricket Field

The tragic passing of Sri Lankan cricketer Zulfikur, suspected to be due to a heart attack, has reignited widespread concern and debate regarding the health and safety of amateur and recreational cricketers. His death follows a series of similar, alarming incidents where players, often middle-aged and seemingly healthy, have collapsed unexpectedly during matches.

There have been recurring cases in India where local cricketers have tragically lost their lives due to sudden cardiac events while on the field. In May this year, former Karnataka Ranji Trophy cricketer SL Akshay, 39, tragically passed away after suffering a fatal heart attack while playing a third-division league match in Bengaluru, serving as a poignant reminder of the ongoing issue.

Just five months before SL Akshay’s death, a former Mizoram cricketer, K. Lalremruata, also tragically passed away after suffering a heart attack while playing in a local tournament. Many local cricketers died while playing, often due to sudden cardiac events that strike even those who appear fit and active.

The recurring pattern of sudden cardiac events, not just in India, but also prompted international concern regarding the safety of cricketers at all levels of the game. The recent incident in Berumal has brought this issue to the forefront once again and has prompted international concern regarding the safety of cricketers at all levels of the game.

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