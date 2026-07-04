During a Shpageeza Cricket League match, a fan invaded the pitch and hilariously stole Rahmanullah Gurbaz's cap right off his head. While Gurbaz was amused by the light-hearted robbery, the incident went viral, sparking a debate among fans about whether it was a funny moment or a serious security breach.

A hilarious incident unfolded during the Shpageeza Cricket League match between Band-e-Amir-Dragons and Mis Ainak Knights at Khost International Cricket Stadium on Friday, July 2.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Band-e-Amir Dragons lost to Mis Ainak Knights by eight wickets, recording their third consecutive victory of the ongoing season of the Shpageeza Cricket League. After being bundled out for 114, Dragons failed to defend the total as Knights chased down the 115-run target in 9.4 overs, Khalid Taniwal (52) and skipper Rahmanullah Gurbaz (53) scoring half-centuries.

Earlier, Band-e-Amir Dragons’ batters Azizullah Miakhil (30) and Farmanullah (20) managed to score 20 and above runs, while the rest of the batting line-up faltered against a disciplined Knights bowling attack, with Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Ziaur Rahman leading the charge with three wickets each.

Also Read: Australian Cricketer Confesses to Sexually Assaulting Minor, Future in Tatters As Prison Looms Large

Gurbaz Encounters Hilarious Security Breach

As Mis Ainak Knights defeated Band-e-Amir Dragons in the Shpageeza Cricket League match, the contest will be remembered for hilarious yet unexpected scenes off the pitch. During the first innings, Afghanistan’s star wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz was positioning him the field, and a spectator managed to breach the security perimeter.

In an audacious display of fandom, the pitch invader ran towards Gurbaz, with a security official following him, and hugged the wicketkeeper-batter before, unexpectedly, reaching up and swiping the cap right off the skipper's head. The fan darted away with the prize and joyously celebrated it in front of a crowd before security intervened.

Rather than escalating into a tense situation, the moment drew smiles from the players and laughter from the crowd, with Gurbaz appearing genuinely amused by the light-hearted robbery.

Scroll to load tweet…

Since Rahmanullah Gurbaz was a star player in the match between the Band-e-Amir Dragons and the Mis Ainak Knights, the chip has gained significant attention on social media, highlighting the unpredictable and spirited atmosphere that defines domestic T20 leagues.

The invasion of pitches to meet their favourite players has been quite normal in cricket over the last several years, but this specific encounter stood out for its playful nature rather than the usual disruption.

A Hilarious Heist or a Security Failure? Fans Divided Over Pitch Invasion

The viral video of Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s cap being stolen by a pitch invader during the Shpageeza Cricket League match sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts divided over the incident.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts were completely divided over the incident. Many found the cap-snatching episode hilarious, calling it one of the funniest moments of the tournament and praising Gurbaz for taking it sportingly.

Others, however, criticised the security breach and the fan's behaviour, arguing that such pitch invasions should not be normalised despite the light-hearted outcome.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Meanwhile, Rahmanullah Gurbaz had his first outing of the ongoing Shpageeza Cricket League 2026 and scored a fifty, helping Mis Ainak Knights cruise to an eight-wicket victory over Band-e-Amir Dragons and earning their first win of the season after the opening match was washed out due to rain.

Also Read: How Much Does an Umpire Get Paid for a Cricket Match? Anil Chaudhary Reveals Pay Structure