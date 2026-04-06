A 21-year-old umpire was fatally stabbed in Visakhapatnam following a heated dispute over a run-out decision during a local cricket match. The incident, perpetrated by an intoxicated spectator, highlights the escalating violence and lack of safety measures in grassroots-level sports competitions.

Amid the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League, a horrific incident took place in the port of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, where a 21-year-old was fatally stabbed following a heated dispute over a run-out decision during a local cricket match on Sunday, April 5.

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This has been the latest incident of escalating disputes in local matches across sports, where disagreements over decisions on the field have occasionally turned violent, raising serious concerns about player and official safety at grassroots-level competitions. In the past, minor as well as seemingly trivial disagreements in local games have sometimes spiraled into physical altercations.

The incident in Viskhapatanam is another grim reminder of the rising tension and lack of adequate security measures in amateur sports, especially local matches, where players and officials face threats for their on-field decisions, underscoring the need for stricter safety measures.

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How the Stabbing Incident in Vishakapatnam Unfolded?

The shocking incident of the stabbing unfolded during a tense moment in the local cricket match when a disagreement over a run-out escalated into physcial confrontation. The horrifying scene occurred at a local ground in Pedagadili, where three teams were participating in a 20-match series.

According to the report by NDTV, Dola Ajith Babu, the victim, who was officiating alongside his friend Budumuri Chiranjeevi, had initially helped calm the dispute between two teams over the between players from two localities over the run‑out call on the field. Circle Inspector Malleswara Rao stated that the accused, Kanta Kishore, who was not even playing, became agitated and asked the umpires to settle the matter.

“Ajith Babu and Chiranjeevi intervened and settled the issue on the field. However, one of the spectators, Kanta Kishore, became angry and started abusing the umpires and players," Rao said as quoted by NDTV.

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Though the players from both teams had calmed down after the dispute was settled and the match was progressing, tensions lingered on the field. Arguments and heated exchanges continued between the players, creating an uneasy atmosphere.

The centre of the tension remained Kanta Kishore, who had become increasingly agitated despite the umpires settling the initial dispute.

How Kanta Kishore Stabbed Ajith Babu to Death?

Though the run-out dispute was resolved, with Ajith Babu and Budumuri Chiranjeevi trying to maintain peace on the field, Kanta Kishore’s anger continued to simmer. The issue took a turn for the worse as Kishore stabbed Ajith and injuring other two, including Chiranjeevi, who tried to intervene.

According to the report by the Indian Express, the police stated that Ajit Babu, Budumuri Chiranjeevi, and a few friends met at Pedagadili junction, where Kanta Kishore, who was in an intoxicated state, confronted them, hurled abuses, and attacked Ajith, injuring Chiranjeevi and others who tried to intervene.

“There was a big argument and a scuffle during which Kishore pulled out a knife and lunged at both of them, and Ajith was stabbed in the chest. Chiranjeevi tried to intervene, and he was also stabbed on his hands,” the police said.

“Kishore, who was in an inebriated condition, attacked bystanders who tried to intervene, injuring at least four other people. Ajith was rushed to a nearby hospital, but staff referred him to Apollo Hospital, where he died during treatment,” he added.

The accused, Kanta Kishore, fled from the scene and is currently on the run, with police actively searching for him. The police have registered a murder case along with multiple charges of injuries caused to others.

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