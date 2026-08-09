India's Basant Kumar Meghwal won silver in the men's high jump at the World Athletics U20 Championships with a 2.21m PB. This was India's second medal after Ashish Yadav also secured a silver in the men's javelin throw event.

India's Basant Kumar Meghwal clinched the silver medal in the men's high jump at the World Athletics U20 Championships after clearing a personal best of 2.21m in Oregon.

The 19-year-old produced a composed performance, clearing 2.06m, 2.12m, 2.17m and finally 2.21m to secure his place on the podium.

Meghwal was among three athletes who cleared 2.21m, but the Indian secured the silver medal on countback. Algeria's Younes Ayachi won the gold, while Great Britain's Otis Poole claimed the bronze. All three medallists failed to clear 2.24m in their three attempts. Ayachi had cleared 2.21m in his first attempt, while Meghwal managed it on his second and Poole on his third.

🇮🇳🥈 BASANT JUMPS TO SILVER — INDIA SOARS AGAIN! MEDAL NUMBER TWO! 🙌 Basant has cleared 2.21m to win SILVER in the Men's High Jump final at the World U20 Championships, Oregon 26! 🇮🇳🔥 What a competition of nerve. Bar after bar, Basant answered every challenge — sailing over… pic.twitter.com/qX8JjE1Dno — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 9, 2026

Meghwal's silver is India's second medal at the championships, following Ashish Yadav's silver in the javelin throw. His performance marked a significant milestone as he produced a new personal best on the international stage and finished among the world's leading young high jumpers.

Ashish Yadav bags javelin silver

Earlier, India's Ashish Yadav won the silver medal in the men's javelin throw at the World Athletics U20 Championships here, becoming only the second Indian after Neeraj Chopra to finish on the podium in the event at the global junior championships.

According to Olympics.com, the 19-year-old produced a best throw of 74.09m to finish behind South Africa's Jan-Hendrik Heymans, who clinched the gold with a world U20-leading effort of 80.50m. Dominica's Addison James won the bronze medal with 73.89m.

Ashish's achievement came a decade after Chopra became the first Indian to win a javelin medal at the World U20 Championships when he claimed gold at Bydgoszcz in 2016 with a world U20 record of 86.48m.

Ashish began the final with a throw of 69.96m and fouled his second attempt before producing his best effort of 74.09m on the third. He followed it with throws of 72.31m, 70.62m and 67.98m to secure the silver.

Heymans established an early lead with 76.92m on his opening attempt and improved to 79.42m on his fifth throw before sealing the title with an 80.50m effort in his final attempt.

India had two competitors in the javelin final, with T. Dharanidharan finishing sixth with a best throw of 72.35m.

(ANI)