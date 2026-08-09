Saahil Jain's unbeaten 60 off 40 balls led Dibrugarh Warriors to a six-wicket victory over Jorhat Stallions in the Assam Premier League 2026. Warriors chased down 133 in 17.4 overs after Jitumoni Kalita's 2/16 helped restrict the Stallions.

Dibrugarh Warriors chased down 133 against Jorhat Stallions to secure a six-wicket win in match number 16 of the Assam Premier League (APL) 2026 at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati, on Saturday. A blazing unbeaten half-century from skipper Saahil Jain set up the chase for Warriors, as the skipper guided his side home with 14 balls to spare.

Stallions post 132 despite Kalita's strikes

Earlier, Jitumoni Kalita was the pick of the bowlers, picking up two wickets to restrict Stallions to 132/8 after a middle-order rebuild from Dyutimoy Nath, according to a release.

Having won the toss and opting to field, Dibrugarh Warriors struck early, removing Erik Roy and Swarupam Purkayastha inside the first five overs after the former had raced to 22 off 15 balls to give Stallions a brisk start. Dyutimoy Nath then anchored the innings, keeping the scoreboard ticking with his 43 off 41 balls, despite wickets kept falling around him. However, Stallions lost their way in the closing stages after Nath was dismissed. Kalita struck twice to finish with 2/16, while Roshan Alam, Rituraj Biswas, Sidhartha Sankar Baruah and Doikho Das picked up a wicket apiece. A late 10-ball 20-run cameo from Rajjak Uddin Ahmed, gave Stallions some momentum at the backend of their innings, helping them post 132/8 after 20 overs.

Jain's captain's knock secures victory

Warriors got off to a shaky start in their run chase as Ronit Akhtar, Ayush Agarwal and Parvej Musaraf departed in the powerplay. With his side in a spot of bother, Jay Borah steadied the innings with a patient 28 off 31 balls, before Saahil Jain took charge. The skipper led from the front, showing immense calmness and maturity as he struck an unbeaten 60 off just 40 balls, laced with four fours and three sixes to help Warriors chase down 133 in 17.4 overs, and prevail by six wickets.

Brief Scores

Brief Scores: Dibrugarh Warriors beat Jorhat Stallions by 6 wickets. Jorhat Stallions: 132/8 in 20 overs (Dyutimoy Nath 43, Erik Roy 22, Rajjak Uddin Ahmed 20*; Jitumoni Kalita 2/16, Rituraj Biswas 1/13). Dibrugarh Warriors: 133/4 in 17.4 overs (Saahil Jain 60*, Jay Borah 28; Abhilash Gogoi 1/25, Bishal Newar 1/22). (ANI)