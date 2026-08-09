Outer Delhi Warriors defeated Central Delhi Kings by 25 runs in the Delhi Premier League. Batting first, the Warriors scored 216/9, led by Yajas Sharma's 46. Despite a late scare from Jasvir Sehrawat (62), the Kings were all out for 191.

Outer Delhi Warriors registered a sensational 25-run victory over Central Delhi Kings in the Delhi Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, surviving a fierce late scare thanks to a disciplined bowling display led by Shivam Sharma and Navdeep Saini.

Warriors set a challenging target

Batting first, Outer Delhi Warriors posted a massive total of 216/9 in their 20 overs, driven by an aggressive top-order knock from Yajas Sharma. The batter smashed 46 off just 25 balls, hitting four boundaries and three sixes to lay a strong foundation, according to a release. Despite middle-over hiccups triggered by Jonty Sidhu (2/14) and Money Grewal (2/47), the Warriors finished with a flourish. Cameos from Shivam Sharma (24 off 10), Harsh Tyagi (24 off 10), and skipper Siddhant Sharma (19* off 5) propelled Outer Delhi Warriors past the 200-run barrier.

Kings fall short despite valiant chase

Chasing 217, Central Delhi Kings got off to a blistering start behind captain Yash Dhull, who blasted 47 off 23 balls (6 fours, 3 sixes). However, once Dhull was dismissed by Pratham Saluja, the Kings collapsed against regular breakthroughs by Shivam Sharma (3/37) and Harsh Tyagi (2/26), slumping to 141/8 by the 14th over.

With the game seemingly over, Jasvir Sehrawat played a miraculous counter-attacking knock to keep Central Delhi Kings alive. Sehrawat smashed 62 off just 33 balls, featuring six fours and four sixes. He anchored a thrilling 50-run partnership for the 9th wicket off only 20 balls with Divij Mehra (2* off 4), turning an impending blowout into a heart-stopping contest.

However, experience prevailed as speedster Navdeep Saini returned to break the dynamic stand, dismissing Sehrawat in the 18th over before sealing the game two balls later. Central Delhi Kings were bowled out for 191 in 17.2 overs, giving Outer Delhi Warriors a thrilling 25-run win. (ANI)