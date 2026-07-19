Jasprit Bumrah missed the third ODI against England at Lord's after suffering a left knee impact injury in Cardiff, resulting in reactive swelling, the BCCI confirmed. His absence from the series decider sparked concern among fans, who debated his recurring fitness issues.

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was excluded from the playing XI for the third and final ODI of the three-match series against England at Lord’s in London on Sunday, July 19. The series is currently levelled at 1-1 after the hosts won the second ODI at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday, July 16.

The Men in Blue, led by Shubman Gill, won the ODI series opener by five wickets at Trent Bridge on July 13. However, the visitors couldn’t take an unassailable series lead following a four-wicket defeat to England in Cardiff. The series decider at Lord’s set the stage for a high-stakes finale, but India made three changes to their playing XI.

At the toss, India skipper Shubman Gill stated that Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, and KL Rahul have been brought into the playing XI, replacing Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, and Shivam Dube, respectively.

Also Read: England opts to bat in ODI decider; Bumrah out, KL Rahul returns

Why Bumrah Isn’t Playing in the Lord’s ODI?

Though Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube were omitted for tactical and fitness reasons, Jasprit Bumrah’s absence left fans concerned about the impact on India's bowling attack for the series decider. However, Shubman Gill and the BCCI confirmed Bumrah’s omission due to a knee injury rather than any tactical reason.

According to a statement by BCCI, the 32-year-old sustained an impact injury to his left knee while fielding during the second ODI in Cardiff and thus was unavailable for selection for the series decider at Lord's due to the resulting reactive swelling.

“Jasprit Bumrah had an impact injury on his left knee while fielding in the second ODI in Cardiff. He was not available for selection for the third ODI due to reactive swelling in his left knee," the BCCI statement said.

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Jasprit Bumrah made his comeback to ODI cricket after nearly three years of hiatus from the format in the series opener at Edgbaston in Birmingham, where he ended a 968-day drought of taking an ODI wicket, which was his 150th scalp in the format.

This milestone solidified his reputation as a premier wicket-taker, and his absence at Lord’s is being felt significantly by the Indian side as they look to secure a series victory in the decider. In his first two outings, Bumrah has picked up two wickets at an average of 38.00 and an economy rate of 4.00.

Injury or Indisposition? Social Media Erupts Over Bumrah’s Latest Absence

Jasprit Bumrah’s absence after playing just two matches of the ongoing ODI series against England due to a knee injury has sparked intense debate on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), where fans and cricket enthusiasts are weighing in on the news.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed concern over Jasprit Bumrah’s recurring injury issues, with one user calling his latest setback a “big concern” and wishing him a speedy recovery. However, others questioned whether workload management or poor timing was behind his early exit, while a fan said India would badly miss him in the series decider.

Some also criticised Bumrah’s availability, comparing his frequent injury setbacks in international cricket with his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL), while others questioned whether he could remain fit for major upcoming events like the 2027 ODI World Cup.

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In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, and Gurnoor Brar are the pace bowlers tasked with handling England's batting lineup at Lord's.

The inclusion of Arshdeep Singh and the presence of Prasidh Krishna and the young Prince Yadav reflect the team's need to find a balance between experience and fresh energy to compensate for the significant void left by the absence of their lead pacer in this series decider.

Also Read: India wears black armbands to honour Sir Garfield Sobers in 3rd ODI