Former England captain Joe Root’s unbeaten 74 at Lord’s continued his red-hot ODI form against India, extending his streak of consistency. With 496 runs in his last six innings, fans on social media hailed his longevity, elegance, and match-winning impact.

Former England captain and talismanic batter Joe Root has continued his incredible run of form in ODIs during the third and final match of the series against Team India at Lord’s in London on Sunday, July 19.

Root played an unbeaten knock of 74 off 48 balls, including 9 fours, to help the Three Lions post a formidable total of 387/3 in 50 overs on the board and set a daunting 388-run target for the Men in Blue to chase. His unbeaten 63-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Jos Buttler, who scored 41 off 13 balls, further accelerated England's scoring rate in the closing stages.

For India, Prasidh Krishna picked up two wickets while conceding 69 runs at an economy rate of 6.90 in his spell of 10 overs. Prince Yadav registered the figures of 1/79 at an economy rate of 7.90 in 10 overs. While the rest of the bowling line-up struggled to stem the flow of runs, with the Indian pacers alike finding it difficult to contain the English batters on a batting-friendly Lord's surface.

Also Read: IND vs ENG: Duckett's ton, Root's fifty power England to 387/3

Joe Root in Red-Hot ODI Form

Test cricket has often been considered Joe Root’s stronghold, but his recent performances have proven that he is equally adept at dominating the ODI format. In the last six ODI innings, including the recent outing against Team India at Lord’s, the 34-year-old has showcased remarkable consistency.

Starting from the Sri Lanka ODI series in January this year, Root registered the scores of 61, 75, 111*, 76*, 99*, and now 74*, aggregating a massive 496 runs at an extraordinary average of 248, having remained unbeaten in four of those six innings.

In the ongoing ODI series against Team India, Joe Root remained unbeaten in all three outings, aggregating 249 runs in these three matches, highlighting his unparalleled ability to stabilize the innings while maintaining a high scoring tempo. By staying unbeaten in every match of the series, the veteran England batter has effectively nullified India’s bowling strategies.

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Joe Root might have been dominating Test cricket for the last decade and is now undeniably proving that his white-ball prowess is just as formidable. His renewed consistency in format this year indicates his ambition to feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will take place in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.

With the likes of Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, and Heinrich Klaasen retired from ODIs or international cricket, Joe Root continues to stand as a beacon of longevity among his generation of elite batters. Featuring in two of the most prestigious formats for over a decade, his resilience is a testament to his fitness and tactical acumen.

Social Media Hails Joe Root's Unstoppable ODI Form

The veteran England batter Joe Root’s renewed consistency in ODIs has triggered a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts heaping praise on his remarkable consistency, unbeaten run against India, and match-winning impact.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts hailed Joe Root as the "wall of England cricket" and praised his ‘elegance’ and unmatched consistency. Many pointed out that he remained unbeaten throughout the ODI series against India, while others claimed he is ‘knocking on Bradman's door’ and lauded his sustained brilliance in white-ball cricket.

Some fans also compared Joe Root’s recent ODI form with the peak years of other batting legends, especially his long-time rival Virat Kohli, while highlighting his longevity across formats and calling his performance an example of consistency at its absolute best.

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In his ODI career, Joe Root has amassed 7826 runs, including 20 centuries and 48 fifties, at an average of 51.15 in 192 matches. In international cricket, Root has aggregated 22833 runs, including 61 centuries and 120 fifties, at an average of 49.96 in 390 matches.

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