Rohit Sharma delivered another modest performance in the second ODI against England, scoring a sluggish 26 off 47 balls. His uncharacteristically slow innings stifled the team's run rate and sparked a debate among fans and critics about whether his aggressive edge has faded or if his approach has become too defensive for modern ODI cricket.

The former Team India captain and star batter Rohit Sharma had yet another modest outing in the second ODI of the three-match series against England at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday, July 16.

After being put to bat first by England captain Harry Brook, Team India was off to a good start to their innings, with opener and captain Shubman Gill setting a steady foundation, playing a knock of 31 off 30 balls, including 6 fours, before his dismissal by Gus Atkinson at 44/1 brought Virat Kohli to the crease.

However, the anticipated stability was missing from Rohit Sharma, who is known for his trademark aggressive style, as he uncharacteristically struggled to find the gaps, consuming a significant number of balls that stifled the team's run rate.

Also Read: IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: England win toss, opt to field; India lead 1-0

Rohit Sharma Struggles To Get Going

Rohit Sharma entered the ongoing ODI series against England with high expectations of delivering his best, as the veteran Indian batter is now a one-format player after having retired from T20Is and Tests within the last year. Despite the spotlight being squarely on him to anchor the innings, the 39-year-old has not yet found the consistency.

In the opening match of the series, Rohit was dismissed for 11 off 21 balls during the Men in Blue’s 259-run chase at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The struggle to rotate the strike and his inability to find the boundary have continued in the second ODI, consuming 47 balls to score 26 runs while hitting a six and a four and batting at a strike rate of 55.32.

In his 44-run partnership for the opening wicket with skipper Shubman Gill, the veteran Indian batter scored just 9 off 16 balls, and then his 60-run stand for the second wicket with Virat Kohli saw him score just 17 off 31 balls, leaving the batting order in a state of flux. In both partnerships, Rohit Sharma was more of a second fiddle than the anchor he was expected to be.

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The slugging scoring rate, as well as his inability to capitalize on his starts, has become a major point of contention for followers of the game. Rohit Sharma took 10 balls to hit the first boundary of his innings before taking another 15 deliveries to hit a six, a sequence that mirrored the sluggish pace of his entire knock.

The gap between the first four and a six was a taxing 15-delivery period of dot balls and singles, underscoring the pressure he failed to release during his time at the crease. By the time he was dismissed, the stagnant scoring rate had reached a boiling point, effectively neutralising the early momentum generated by Shubman Gill and leaving the middle order in a precarious position.

Was ‘Hitman’ Too Defensive or Lost His Aggressive Edge?

Rohit Sharma’s slugging performance in the second ODI against England has sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning whether his approach has become too cautious for the demands of the modern 50-over game.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed mixed reactions to Rohit Sharma's sluggish knock. While many criticised his defensive approach, inability to rotate the strike, and mounting dot-ball pressure, others questioned whether age had caught up with the veteran.

However, some backed the veteran opener, urging fans not to write him off after two low scores and expressing hope that he would soon rediscover his trademark aggressive touch with a match-winning innings in the final ODI of the series.

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After retiring from T20Is and Tests, Rohit Sharma has been solely focusing on ODIs, intending to extend his illustrious international career till the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Since 2025, Rohit has amassed 891 runs, including 2 centuries and 5 fifties, at an average of 42.42 in 22 ODI matches. Despite those numbers, his sluggish outings in the ongoing England series have sparked fresh debate over whether he can consistently deliver in the final phase of his ODI career.

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