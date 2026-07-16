England won the toss and chose to field against India in the second ODI in Cardiff. Leading the series 1-0, India aims to seal the victory, while it's a must-win for England. Ishan Kishan comes in for an unwell KL Rahul in the Indian squad.

England won the toss and elected to field first against India in the second ODI at Cardiff on Thursday.

India will aim to clinch the three-match ODI series as the visitors head into the contest with a 1-0 lead after a convincing six-wicket victory in the series opener at Edgbaston. However, despite their dominant performance, India will be eager to address a few lingering concerns as they look to wrap up the series, while England face a must-win encounter to keep the contest alive.

What the Captains Said

England skipper Harry Brook

"We're gonna have a bowl today. (Talks about the pitch) Yeah, nice even spread of grass. So hopefully we can get a little bit of seam movement and swing up front. (Anything you want to do differently here?) Just execute slightly better, I think. I've always said we're never out of games, and I thought we put up a really good fight last game. To take it that deep was an awesome effort from the guys, and yeah, some more of that really. (Team changes) Josh Tongue and Liam Dawson come out for Saqib Mahmood and Gus Atkinson," England skipper Harry Brook said.

Indian skipper Shubman Gill

"We would have bowled first as well. (How are you keeping?) Doing well, and yes, pleased we had a near-perfect game last game. So hopefully we're gonna have another good game. (Very clinical last game and a good bowling performance) Yeah, definitely. I think we had a good 6-7 overs in the powerplay, and then we were put under pressure at the end of the powerplay. But I think how we came back in the middle overs, fast bowlers taking wickets, it was just tremendous to see. (For you, it's coming back home. You played a season here) Yes, I did. I played a season here with Glamorgan, very good memories there. So hopefully I will have another one to add to those memories. (Any changes?) Yeah, we've got one change: KL is sick, so he misses out, and Ishan Kishan comes back in," Indian skipper Shubman Gill said.

Playing XI

Teams: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna.

England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

(ANI)