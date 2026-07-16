Former Indian footballer Renedy Singh has backed Spain to win the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Argentina, citing their superior teamwork, despite acknowledging the presence of 'world's best player' Lionel Messi in the Argentinian side.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between defending champions Argentina and Spain, former Indian footballer Renedy Singh has backed the latter to win the final, noting how La Roja has a much more complete team in terms of teamwork, but cautioned that Argentina have the "world's best player", Lionel Messi in their line-up.

It will be clash of generations on July 20 as Lionel Messi-led Argentina will be aiming to make it back to back World Cup titles, while Spain, with a teenage Lamine Yamal as one of their biggest faces, will be aiming to secure their second title, with the first one coming in 2010. Both teams are currently on a winning streak in international games, with Argentina unbeaten in last 14 games. While on the other hand, 2024 Euro champions Spain have been unstoppable, having stayed unbeaten past 37 games. Their goalkeeper, Unai Simon has been sensational in the competition and is a front-runner for the 'Golden Glove' award.

'Spain has got a team': Renedy Singh

Speaking to ANI, Renedy said, "Spain have been playing the best football, but they are going to play against Argentina... Argentina has got Messi, the world's best player, but Spain has got a team. They played a team game; there is no only one star. They have got all players; they work all together. But it will be a very difficult one, so I feel that even though Messi is there, Spain will win the final."

Both Spain and Argentina are heading into the final with wins over France (2-0) and England (2-1).

Messi vs Ronaldo: The GOAT Debate

On the debate about who is the 'GOAT' (Greatest of All Time) of football, Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi, Renedy said that while both of them are "great professionals", Messi is a "different kind of player".

"The way Ronaldo has played, I think he has been one of the best, but then Messi is Messi... he is a different kind of player and has a lot of respect, and it shows from the way he has been assisting, the way he has been scoring, and the way he has been playing. All due to Ronaldo, Messi is on a different level," he added.

While Cristiano made history during this tournament by becoming the first ever player to score in six FIFA World Cups, the trophy continues to elude the 41-year-old Portugal icon. His team crashed out in round of 16 with a 1-0 loss to Spain.

Despite the massive weight of team/individual trophies, records and over 970 goals that he has scored, Cristiano bowed out of his final FIFA World Cup without a trophy, having scored 11 goals across six editions, with three coming in this tournament.

While Cristiano does have multiple club honours such as five UEFA Champions League titles, multiple La Liga and Premier League titles just like Messi, who represented Barcelona for majority of his career, the debate still continues as Messi continues to break records in the tournament and Cristiano also continues to be an influential figure for Al Nassr and world football in general in his 40s, racing towards 1,000 professional goals, but does not have a FIFA World Cup in his cabinet.

Messi on the other hand has broken several records in this tournament and stands at the player with most goals (21) and assists (12) in FIFA WC history. In the current edition, he has delivered eight goals and 12 assists, making him the top contender for the 'Golden Boot'. (ANI)