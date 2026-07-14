During the first ODI against England, Rohit Sharma, despite not being the captain, made a crucial tactical intervention. He signalled for Jasprit Bumrah to be brought back into the attack, a move that led to the key dismissal of England captain Harry Brook and was widely praised by fans as a masterclass in cricket intelligence.

Rohit Sharma might not be the captain, but his influence on the field remains absolute. This can be evidenced by his sharp tactical intervention during the first ODI of the three-match series against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday, July 14.

After opting to bat first by skipper Harry Brook, England had a great start to their innings, with openers Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell building a solid foundation. However, the hosts witnessed a sudden collapse in their batting line-up, being reduced from 61/0 in 12.1 overs to 80/5 in 16.4 overs, losing five wickets for just 19 runs in just 27 deliveries.

One of the crucial wickets for the visitors was that of Harry Brook, who is known for his aggressive batting and ability to take the game away from the opposition in a matter of overs. Jasprit Bumrah’s entry into the attack, following Rohit’s decisive signal, proved to be the turning point.

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How Did Rohit Set Up Brook’s Dismissal Through Bumrah?

Upon his return to ODI cricket after nearly three years, Jasprit Bumrah bowled the first four overs of his spell and conceded just 8 runs at an economy rate of 2.00. However, when Harry Brook walked out to bat after England lost opener Ben Duckett at 63/2, Rohit apparently recognised the English captain’s vulnerability against high-pace bowling.

In the 14th over, the former India captain made a tactical intervention and asked Shubman Gill to bring back Bumrah into the attack. On the first delivery of the over, Bumrah hit the deck hard with a pinpoint delivery that nipped away sharply, enticing an expansive drive from Brook.

The England captain, who was caught in two minds, could only manage an outside edge that flew straight into the hands of a waiting Rohit Sharma at first slip, providing another big breakthrough for Team India. After Bumrah dismissed Brook, the former captain gestured towards the dressing room, signalling that his tactical plan had worked perfectly.

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Rohit Sharma’s direct involvement in tactical planning has proven to be decisive, as Harry Brook’s stay at the crease could have either accelerated the scoring rate or stabilized England’s innings, but his early departure, forced by the Rohit-Bumrah alliance, left the hosts further reeling at 64/3.

Rohit’s visionary approach to captaincy, even while operating from the field as a senior strategist, continues to be the bedrock of India's success.

Fans Hail Rohit Sharma's Tactical Masterclass

Rohit Sharma’s tactical intervention, despite not being the captain, to bring Jasprit Bumrah into the attack to dismiss Harry Brook was lavished with praise and admiration across social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts lauding his ‘unmatched cricket IQ.’

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts hailed Rohit Sharma's tactical brilliance, with many calling his cricket IQ ‘unmatched’ and describing him as the ‘captain on the field’ despite Shubman Gill leading the side. Several users praised his timely decision to bring Bumrah back into the attack, while others credited his experience, leadership and game awareness for turning the match in India's favour.

Some remarked that although the captaincy may be gone on paper, his leadership continues to shape India's decisions on the field, with many calling his tactical instincts ‘captaincy at its finest.’

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Meanwhile, England were bundled out for 258 in 47.5 overs, despite a crucial 121-run partnership for the seventh wicket between Joe Root (76*) and Liam Dawson (68), which provided some late resistance for the hosts after their early top-order collapse.

For India, Axar Patel led the bowling attack with figures of 4/62 at an economy rate of 6.30 in 9.5 overs. Jasprit Bumrah (1/31), Prasidh Krishna (2/50), Gurnoor Brar (2/61), and Shivam Dube (1/27) also contributed effectively to restrict the scoring and dismantle the English batting lineup at regular intervals.

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