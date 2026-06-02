After a record-breaking IPL 2026 season and Orange Cap triumph, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set for a new challenge. The Rajasthan Royals prodigy has been named in the India A squad for the ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, had a sensational IPL 2026, shattering multiple records and firmly establishing himself as the most sought-after talent in Indian cricket. The 15-year-old dominated the recently concluded IPL season in such a way that he became the undisputed face of a new generation of batters.

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Sooryavanshi finished the season as the highest run-getter, with 776 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 237.30 in 15 matches. Alongside his record-breaking campaign, Sooryavanshi took home five major individual honours, including Orange Cap, Most Valuable Player, Emerging Player, Super Striker, and Most Sixes of the season.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive batting and fearless strokeplay have marked him as a once-in-a-generation talent, as the young batter left the cricketing world in awe of his ability to dominate quality bowling attacks and his relentless pursuit of excellence every time he stepped onto the pitch.

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When Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play the Next Match?

The young batting sensation has generated such excitement and anticipation at the age of 15 that fans are eager to see him return to action. Following his record-breaking IPL season, Sooryavanshi will return to the field sooner than many expected.

Sooryavanshi will join the India A squad for the upcoming ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Sri Lanka, starting on June 9. The young batter was included in the 15-member India A squad as part of the gradual transition from being a U19 cricketer to a senior-level representative.

The 15-year-old will share the dressing room with the likes of Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Priyansh Arya, and Prabhsimran Singh. Having already gained experience of playing domestic cricket for Bihar and high-pressure matches in IPL, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi appears to be well-equipped to handle the rigours of international competition.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played for Team India at the U19 level, especially the U19 World Cup, where he led India to their sixth title in 2026, delivering a record-breaking 175-run knock in the final against England and earning the Player of the Tournament award.

Sooryavanshi finished the tournament as the highest run–getter with 439 runs, including a century and 3 fifties, at an average of 62.71 and a strike rate of 169.49 in seven matches. And now, all eyes are on him as he prepares to make the leap from youth cricket to the international stage.

India A’s ODI Tri–Series Schedule

India A will play Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the ODI tri-series as part of a double round-robin tournament hosted in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, designed to test emerging talent on the international stage. The Men in Blue, led by Tilak Varma, will play their opening match against the hosts Sri Lanka in Dambulla on June 9.

Then, India A will face Afghanistan at the same venue on June 11, followed by another clash against Sri Lanka on June 15. Tilak Varma-led will conclude the league stage of the tri-series by taking on Afghanistan again on June 17.

India A’s qualification for the final of the ODI tri-series will depend on their performance across these four league matches, with the top two teams in the points table advancing to the final scheduled for June 21, 2026.

The upcoming India A’s ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan is a crucial platform for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to demonstrate his ability to adapt his aggressive batting style to the challenges of international conditions and high-pressure tournament play.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Secret Fuel? The Wild Diet Driving India's Newest 15-Year-Old Run Machine