Ex-IPL Chairman Lalit Modi Predicts 'T20 Double Century' for RR Star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
The 2026 Indian Premier League season has just wrapped up, and everyone's talking about one player: 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Bihar. Now, former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has made a huge prediction about this young talent's future.
Lalit Modi says Vaibhav Suryavanshi will hit a double century in T20
Lalit Modi's advice for Vaibhav Suryavanshi
"I am waiting for that day. He will score 200 in T20," Lalit Modi said. "I have only one thing to tell him, don't let the money get to your head. You will be the number one superstar on this planet; a bigger star than any Hollywood or Bollywood star."
Also Read: IPL 2026: RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on lessons learned, 700-run goal
Vaibhav Suryavanshi's stellar performance in the IPL
Young cricketers preferring franchise leagues is a good development
We must accept the reality
"In basketball, players prefer to play in the NBA over the US national team. In football, people talk more about playing for Manchester City than the England national team. The same will happen in cricket... We have to accept this reality," Lalit Modi stated.
Also Read: IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Makes Honest 'Sixes vs Fours' Admission After RCB’s Title Defence Success
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