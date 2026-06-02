Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle denounced a viral, AI-doctored video that falsely depicted young cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as rude and arrogant. Bhogle took to social media to label the clip "cruel and mischievous," sparking a wave of fan support and condemnation of AI-generated misinformation.

The renowned cricket commentator and expert Harsha Bhogle denounced a fake video involving him and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, which went viral on social media, sparking significant backlash and outrage among fans.

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In a viral video utilising AI technology, Bhogle appeared to ask Vaibhav whether he should focus more on cricket and less on his love life. In the doctored clip, the 15-year-old responded in a highly disrespectful and arrogant manner, telling the veteran commentator to stick to questions about cricket instead.

“Sir, aapko nahi lagta hai ki cricket pe sawaal jyada karna chaiye aur mere pyaar mein kaam?” Sooryavanshi said in an AI-generated video. (Sir, don't you think you should ask more questions about cricket and fewer about my love life?)

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The original video is from the interaction during the BCCI Naman Awards, alongside Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Sanju Samson, where the group was engaged in a genuine and light-hearted discussion regarding the upcoming challenges of the sport, the evolution of modern batting, and their shared commitment to Indian cricket.

Also Read: Ex-IPL Chairman Lalit Modi Predicts 'T20 Double Century' for RR Star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

‘Depicts Vaibhav as Being Rude and Cocky’

The fake AI video didn’t go unnoticed by Harsha Bhogle, as he happened to come across the clip while scrolling through social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

Disturbed by how technology has been used to manipulate and weaponize a young player like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the veteran commentator immediately took to his platforms to set the record straight and condemn the malicious intent behind the edit.

“There is a fake dubbed clip of me and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi doing the rounds on social media. It depicts Vaibhav as being rude and cocky. Neither was that question asked nor was there an answer like that,” Bhogle wrote.

“It is cruel and mischievous, especially towards a young kid who has been very respectful in his few interactions,” he added.

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Given the rising cases of misuse of AI technology to manipulate public figures and target young athletes, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the digital dangers facing sports stars today. Bhogle’s prompt intervention highlights the urgent need for digital literacy and robust mechanisms to verify content in an era where AI-generated misinformation can rapidly dismantle a reputation.

Fans Rally Against AI Manipulation

Fake AI video of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, where he responds rudely to Harsha Bhogle, has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with the netizens raising concerns about the unchecked spread of misinformation and the ethical boundaries of AI-generated content.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts strongly condemned the AI-generated clip of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, calling it cruel and unfair towards respectful talent like him. While others lauded Harsha Bhogle for his quick intervention and for calling out the misuse of AI technology to spread misinformation and damage reputations.

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Meanwhile, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finished the season as the highest run-getter, with 776 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 237.30 in 15 matches.

Alongside his record-breaking campaign, Sooryavanshi took home five major individual honours, including Orange Cap, Most Valuable Player, Emerging Player, Super Striker, and Most Sixes of the season. He will return to action for India A’s ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Sri Lanka, starting on June 9.

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