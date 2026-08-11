Former fielding coach T Dilip called Suryakumar Yadav's T20 WC final catch 'extraordinary'. He spoke of his initial silence while calculating its legality and the 'surge of emotions' that followed, acknowledging it as a match-sealing moment.

'An Extraordinary Catch': T Dilip on Suryakumar's T20 WC Final Heroics

Former Indian fielding coach T Dilip spoke on Suryakumar Yadav's match-sealing catch during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final, calling it "an extraordinary catch" in the context of the game, which generated a "surge of emotions" in the dressing room. During the final over of the final at Barbados, bowled by Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar produced a sensational catch to send David Miller back to the pavillion, with 16 runs needed in the final over. Miller attempted a big shot, and the ball found Suryakumar near the boundary, who first went out and then inside the boundary to complete the catch legally. With very little depth in batting left afterwards, the catch was essentially a match-sealing catch.

Speaking on that catch on JioStar, T Dilip said, "For the first few seconds, I was silent and calm physically because my mind was doing all the calculations, whether Surya had taken that ball cleanly, whether his feet were inside the boundary rope, whether he had popped the ball out in time. So, my mind was doing all the calculations. But once it was confirmed that it was a clean catch, there was a surge of emotions. But in the back of my mind, I also knew that the match had yet to be completed. But that was an extraordinary catch by Surya in the context of the game."

A fine exhibition of death bowling by the trio of Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya and stupendous knocks by Virat Kohli (76) and Axar Patel (47) helped India end their ICC trophy drought, securing their second ICC T20 World Cup title by beating first-time finalists South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final at Barbados during a chase of 177 runs.

Subhadeep Ghosh Replaces T Dilip as Fielding Coach

Dilip served as India men's fielding coach from 2021 until the conclusion of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He returned for a second stint during India's Test tour of the UK in 2025 on a one-year contract but was not retained after it expired. During his time with Team India, he was involved in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, 2026 title wins and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title win.

Subhadeep Ghosh has replaced T Dilip as the fielding coach of the India men's cricket team ahead of the upcoming two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, Cricinfo reported. The 57-year-old previously served as the fielding coach of the India women's team for two years, during which he was part of the support staff for the 2022 Women's ODI World Cup and the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup. Ghosh has also worked with India A and had a stint as head coach of Assam's senior men's team.

As a player, Ghosh was a right-handed batter who represented Assam and Railways. He featured in 17 first-class matches and 17 List A games during his domestic career.

India's Upcoming Sri Lanka Tour

India will begin their two-Test series against Sri Lanka on August 15 in Galle, with the second Test scheduled for August 23 at the SSC in Colombo. (ANI)