GamingCon Bharat is back for its third edition in Mumbai on October 17-18, expecting over 20,000 attendees. This year, it partners with MeepleCon, India's largest board game convention, expanding its scope to celebrate all forms of gaming.

GamingCon Bharat is returning for its third edition on October 17 and 18 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (NESCO), Mumbai. The second edition was welcomed by over 15,000 gaming enthusiasts, but the 2026 edition is expected to scale up to over 20,000 visitors, making it one of India's largest celebrations of gaming, esports, creators, pop culture, and interactive entertainment.

Strengthening India's Gaming Ecosystem

The festival continues its strategic partnership with the Indian Game Publishers & Developers Association (IGPDA) and again receives the support of the Government of Maharashtra, according to a press release from GamingCon Bharat. Both reinforce its commitment to strengthening India's rapidly growing gaming ecosystem and creating opportunities for developers, publishers, creators, businesses, investors, students, and gaming communities.

New Partnership with MeepleCon

The biggest addition this year is the partnership with MeepleCon, India's largest board game convention. It brings board game publishers, designers, hobbyists, and tabletop enthusiasts into the GamingCon experience, broadening the vision of celebrating every form of gaming under one roof.

Event Highlights and Experiences

The third edition expands its footprint with new experiences, larger communities, and deeper industry collaborations. The weekend features massive free play zones with the latest PC, console, and mobile games, high energy esports tournaments, and IndieVerse, showcasing some of India's most promising independent game studios. The Level Up Conference returns with industry leaders, developers, creators, publishers, investors, and policymakers. The floor also carries the country's biggest cosplay celebration, exclusive merchandise and collectibles, creator interactions, live entertainment, and immersive fan experiences.

Last year's edition which almost saw participation from more than 15000 participants, transformed NESCO into a fully playable gaming universe, bringing gamers, creators, developers, publishers, esports organisations, brands, investors, and industry leaders under one roof.

Industry Leaders on GamingCon Bharat

Speaking about the upcoming edition, Vikas Vij, Managing Director, IDEX Events & Founder of GamingCon Bharat, said, "Our goal with GamingCon is to create a platform that doesn't just entertain but also grows the ecosystem. It brings together key stakeholders including fans, brands, studios, creators, esports teams, investors, and government officials in one live environment. GamingCon Bharat 2026 will be our biggest, most immersive, and industry inclusive edition yet."

Kaustubh Dhavse, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister, Government of Maharashtra, in support of GamingCon Bharat stated, "GamingCon Bharat truly reflects the energy, ambition, and creative power of India's gaming ecosystem. What makes this moment special is the momentum we are witnessing across the country, rising studios, world-class talent, advanced tech infrastructure, and an appetite to build for global audiences."

Vishal Gondal, Founder of NCore Games and Founding Member of IGPDA, also added, "GamingCon Bharat is where India's gaming future begins. This is more than an event, it's a gathering point where the ecosystem converges to imagine, build, and scale India's presence in the global gaming industry."

With a growing visitor base, stronger industry participation, and new strategic partnerships, GamingCon Bharat 2026 is set to raise the benchmark for gaming events in India. For gamers, creators, developers, esports athletes, cosplayers, board game fans, and students, it promises two days celebrating the passion, creativity, and innovation driving India's gaming revolution.