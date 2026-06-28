England Test captain Ben Stokes has announced his shock retirement from international cricket following the final Test against New Zealand. The decision comes amidst controversy surrounding a curfew breach and an ECB investigation, sparking fan outrage and claims that the board forced his exit.

England Test captain Ben Stokes stunned the cricketing world by announcing his retirement from international cricket on Sunday, June 28. Stokes will bid farewell to his international career after the conclusion of the ongoing third Test against New Zealand, which is underway at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

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Stokes’ shock international retirement came on the back of his recent omission from the playing XI for the second Test at The Oval, where he and his teammate Gus Aktinson were under investigation by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for breaching the mandatory curfew protocol following the nightclub brawl.

Though Stokes returned to lead England in the final Test of the series against New Zealand, the 34-year-old admitted he was ‘man enough’ to take the responsibility for the incident, though the intense scrutiny apparently contributed to his decision to walk away from the international stage on his own terms.

Also Read: Ben Stokes to retire from international cricket after New Zealand Test

Stokes’ Emotional News to his England Teammates Goes Viral

Before the start of Day 4 of the ongoing third Test against New Zealand, Ben Stokes informed his teammates about his retirement from international cricket in the dressing room. In a video posted by England Cricket on its X handle, Stokes was seen struggling to hold back tears as he delivered the heartfelt speech.

The veteran all-rounder emotionally informed his teammates that the next two days would be his final ones as England captain and player. He urged them to give their everything on the field, saying results can wait, but effort cannot, and expressed his desire to leave knowing the team had given their absolute best for him and for England.

“There’s something that I know is going to happen over the next two days, which is that this is my last two days as your captain, my last two days representing England,” Stokes said.

“Reasons can wait. But I’ve had many trips to the well before for this team, for you blokes, for people beforehand, and I’ve got one more trip to do. And the only thing I ask is, can everyone please just be the same?

“We’ve got a lot of hard work still to do, and the only thing I want is to be able to walk off that field regardless of the result knowing that I’ve had this group of men, and one lady, do everything for the last two days. It’s the only thing I want, just for everyone to give it not only for me selfishly but also for this team,” he added.

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Ben Stokes’ retirement was not shocking, as it was reported earlier that the England all-rounder’s potential exit was already on the cards when the ECB gave him an ultimatum of a written warning for breaching contractual obligations following the late-night curfew incident.

Though the ECB reinstated him as captain for the third Test against New Zealand and the subsequent clearance of any formal regulatory wrongdoing, the sequence of events ultimately took too heavy a toll, culminating in his shocking decision to draw the curtain on a stellar 15-year international career.

Fans Blame ECB over Stokes’ Shock Exit from International Cricket

England Test captain Ben Stokes’ retirement from international cricket has sparked outrage and criticism against England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), with fans accusing the board of mishandling the situation and contributing to his shock exit.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed outrage over the ECB’s handling of Stokes’ situation, with many blaming the board for forcing out one of England’s greatest all-rounders. Many called it a ‘travesty’ and said he deserved a better exit from his international career.

Others questioned the ECB’s disciplinary approach, with several fans demanding accountability and claiming that internal controversies and management pressure ultimately pushed Stokes towards an early international exit.

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Ben Stokes has already retired from the T20Is and ODIs to prolong his Test career. Since 2022, Stokes has been captaining the England Test team and has transformed the side alongside head coach Brendon McCullum with their aggressive and fearless brand of cricket, famously known as the 'Bazball’ approach.

Under his captaincy, England’s red-ball cricket saw a massive resurgence, characterised by record-breaking run-chases, an unyielding attacking mindset, and a string of memorable series victories that forever changed the landscape of Test cricket.

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