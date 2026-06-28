England Test captain Ben Stokes has announced his retirement from international cricket. He will also step down as captain following the conclusion of the ongoing series against New Zealand, playing his final match at Trent Bridge.

England Test captain Ben Stokes has announced that he will step down as captain of the England Men's Test team and retire from international cricket following the conclusion of the ongoing series against New Zealand. He is set to bring down the curtain on his international career after the ongoing third Test at Trent Bridge, which is scheduled to conclude on June 29.

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In a video uploaded by England Cricket on X, Stokes announced that the ongoing Test against New Zealand will be his final assignment as an England player. He said he has given everything for the team over the years and is now ready for "one last trip," urging his teammates to give their all and finish strongly. Stokes added that he wants to end his career proud of the team's effort, before shifting focus back to the match ahead.

'One last trip': Stokes' message to teammates

He said, "There's something that I know is going to happen over the next two days, which is this is my last two days as your captain and my last two days as representing England. Reasons can wait why, but I've had many trips to the well before for this team, for you blokes, for people beforehand and I've got one more trip to do. And the only thing that I ask, please, is can everyone please just do the same?"

"We've done a lot of hard work still to do, and the only thing that I want is to be able to walk off the end of that field regardless of the result, knowing that I've had this group of men and one lady give everything for the last two days. And it's the only thing I want is just for everyone to give it not only for me selfishly, but also for this team and everything else we've got going forward for you blokes. Got the emotional side out of it, but now it's time to go to work and everyone else, please just come with me," Stokes said in the video.

One of England's all-time greatest captains, Ben Stokes, has decided to retire from international cricket at the end of this Test match. Ben, you have been the most inspirational captain, leader and legend this team could have ever hoped for. We love you so much and wish you… pic.twitter.com/U5grq0F0kj — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 28, 2026

ECB praises 'talismanic' Stokes

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chair Richard Thompson praised Stokes, calling him one of England's greatest ever cricketers and a defining figure of his generation. He highlighted Stokes' performances under pressure, his competitiveness, and his ability to deliver in crucial moments, saying these qualities have created unforgettable memories for fans.

"Ben Stokes leaves the international game as one of England's greatest ever cricketers and one of the defining figures of his generation. His performances under pressure, his relentless competitiveness and his ability to produce the extraordinary when it matters most have given me and millions of other fans memories that will endure forever," Thompson said as quoted by the ECB website.

He highlighted Stokes as a key figure in English cricket, citing his match-winning performances in major moments, including England's 2019 and 2022 World Cup victories and his famous Ashes innings of 135 not out at Headingley, as well as his bold leadership of the Test team.

"Whether inspiring victory in the biggest moments - not least driving England to World Cup wins in 2019 and 2022 and his heroic Ashes innings at Headingley - or leading the Test team with courage and conviction, Ben has been a talismanic figure in English cricket," he said.

"Beyond his remarkable achievements on the field, his performances have inspired many youngsters to embrace cricket with positivity and belief. We are losing a batsman, a bowler, a captain and a talisman. On behalf of the ECB, I want to thank Ben for everything he has given to our sport and wish him and his family every success and happiness for the future," Thompson added.

Richard Gould, ECB Chief Executive Officer, said: "Ben Stokes has made an immeasurable contribution to English cricket, not only through his exceptional skill as one of the world's finest all-rounders, but through the commitment, resilience and passion he has demonstrated throughout his international career.

"His influence has extended far beyond statistics - inspiring teammates, supporters and young cricketers around the world through his leadership and unwavering desire to win. We are enormously grateful for his service to England and congratulate him on an extraordinary international career. His contribution to the game will be celebrated for many years to come." (ANI)