Mohammad Rizwan was tactically retired out by Melbourne Renegades in the BBL due to slow batting, becoming the first overseas player to face this. Fans trolled him online, calling it an embarrassment for Rizwan and Pakistan cricket.

Former Pakistan captain and Melbourne Renegades wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan became a centre of troll on social media after being forced to retire during a Big Bash League (BBL) 2025/26 match against Sydney Thunder at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Monday, January 12.

Melbourne Renegades suffered a four-wicket defeat to Sydney Thunder, recording their fifth loss of the ongoing BBL season. After posting a total of 170/8, Melbourne failed to defend it as Sydney chased down the revised target of 140 in 15.2 overs due to rain. Chris Green was the star performer for the hosts as he played an unbeaten quickfire innings of 34 off 13 balls, including three sixes and as many fours, to help Thunder chase down the target with four balls to spare in a 16-over innings.

For the Renegades, Gurinder Sandhu led the bowling attack with figures of 4/42 at an economy rate of 10.50 in his spell of four overs. Spinner Adam Zampa picked two wickets and conceded 21 runs at an economy rate of 7.00 in three overs. However, their efforts were not complemented by other bowlers, thus allowing Sydney Thunder to comfortably chase the revised target.

Embarrassment for Mohammad Rizwan

As Melbourne Renegades registered their fifth defeat of the BBL season, with a defeat to Sydney Thunder, the major talking point from the match was that Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan was forced to retire out while batting in the first innings.

Rizwan walked in to bat when Melbourne were at 83/2 after Jake Fraser-McGurk’s dismissal. However, the Pakistan batter was struggling to get going as the visitors were reduced to 90/4 in 10.5 overs. In the 64-run partnership with Hassan Khan for the fifth wicket, Mohammad Rizwan scored just 18 runs, contributing 28.1% of the partnership.

When Melbourne Renegades were at 154/5 at the end of the 18th over, skipper Will Sutherland signalled Rizwan from the dugout to return, forcing him to retire out. The former Pakistan captain scored 26 off 23 balls, including two fours and a four, at a strike rate of 113.04 before being retired out by the Melbourne skipper. It was a tactical move to boost the run rate in the final over of the innings.

After being forced to retire out, Mohammad Rizwan scripted an unwanted record as he became the first overseas player to be retired out. The Pakistan batter's struggle for runs was evident from his outing against the Sydney Thunder, as the strike rate dipped below 115, highlighting his inability to accelerate the innings when required, eventually prompting the Melbourne Renegades’ tactical decision to retire him out.

Rizwan Brutally Trolled

Mohammad Rizwan, being forced to retire hurt in the BBL match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder, became a lightning rod on social media, with fans mocking and trolling the Pakistan batter for playing a slow knock in a T20 match and labelling the forced retirement as an embarrassment.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts ridiculed Rizwan’s slow strike rate, calling the forced retirement an embarrassment for both Mohammad Rizwan and Pakistan cricket, while others labelled it as one of the most awkward and shocking moments in BBL history.

Playing his debut Big Bash League season, Mohammad Rizwan has not had an ideal outing, amassing just 167 runs at an average of 20.87 and a below-average strike rate of 101.82 in eight matches. Across eight games, Rizwan failed to score a fifty, with the highest being 41, coming against the Melbourne Stars.