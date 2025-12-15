Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi had a rough BBL debut for Brisbane Heat, being removed from bowling after two dangerous beamers in one over against Melbourne Renegades, resulting in suspension for the rest of the innings under ICC Law 41.7.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi had a forgettable start to his debut Big Bash League season as he was removed from the bowling by the umpires during Brisbane Heat’s clash against Melbourne Renegades at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Monday, November 15.

Brisbane Heat did not have an ideal start to the 2025/26 BBL season as they suffered a 14-run defeat at the hands of Melbourne Renegades. With a 213-run target, Brisbane failed to chase it down as the visitors were restricted to 198/8 in 20 overs, despite half-centuries by Colin Munro (55) and Jimmy Pierson (50), and a quickfire, unbeaten knock of 38 off 20 balls by Hugh Weibgen.

For Melbourne, skipper William Sutherland led the bowling attack with figures of 3/33 at an economy rate of 8.20 in four overs, while Gurinder Sandhu (2/35) and Jason Behrendroff (2/34) picked two wickets each to help the hosts kick off their campaign on a winning note.

Shaheen Afridi Removed from Bowling on BBL Debut

Though the Brisbane Heat’s defeat to the Melbourne Renegades was heartbreaking, falling just 15 runs short of the target, the major talking point from the second match of the ongoing Big Bash League season was Shaheen Afridi’s removal from further bowling in the match by the on-field umpires.

The incident took place in the 18th over of the first innings when a Pakistan pacer delivered two dangerous beamers, one each to centurion Tim Seifert and Oliver Peake, and the on-field umpires pulled up Shaheen Afridi after delivering a second beamer to Peake. Before bowling the seventh ball of his over, which included three no-balls, Afridi was barred from continuing his spell by the umpire for repeatedly delivering dangerous full-tosses above waist height.

Thereafter, Heat skipper Nathan McSweeney bowled the final two balls to complete the over. Before being refrained from bowling further, Shaheen Afridi leaked 15 runs, including three no-balls in this over. The video of the incident was posted by KFC Big Bash League on its X handle (formerly Twitter).

Shaheen Afridi had an embarrassing yet humbling debut, as he registered figures of 0/43 in 2.4 overs at an economy rate of 16.10 before being taken out of the attack for bowling two dangerous beamers in the same over. Afridi’s spell reflected his nerves on debut, highlighting the need for composure in high-pressure T20 matches.

What the Rule Says About Beamers and Dangerous Bowling?

The umpire refraining from Shaheen Afridi from bowling further in the innings was in accordance with the ICC law, which allows officials to suspend a bowler for repeatedly delivering the dangerous full-tosses (bouncers or beamers) above waist height to protect the batsmen.

As per law 41.7 of the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules, the umpire sends a warning to the bowler for the first offence. If a bowler commits the same offence by bowling a beamer, then the umpire can prohibit the bowler from continuing to bowl in that innings, ensuring the safety of the batter and maintaining fair play.

“Bowling of dangerous and unfair non‑pitching deliveries, any delivery that passes, or would have passed, without pitching above the waist height of the striker standing upright at the popping crease is deemed unfair and must be called a no‑ball. If the umpire considers such a delivery dangerous (likely to cause injury by speed/direction), the bowler is cautioned and warned,” the ICC law states.

“Should the same bowler bowl another dangerous non‑pitching delivery later in the innings, the umpire shall again call and signal no‑ball and direct the captain to suspend that bowler from bowling for the remainder of the innings,” the law added.

Shaheen Afridi’s removal from the attack for the rest of the innings served as a strict enforcement of the rule, underlining the bowler’s discipline and the safety of a batter during high-intensity matches. Afridi was acquired by the Brisbane Heat for AUS$270,000 for the ongoing season of the BBL.