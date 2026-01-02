Pakistan's former captain and star batter Babar Azam has made his debut Big Bash League (BBL) season with the Sydney Sixers, the team that has won three titles of Australia's premier T20 league in 2012, 2020, and 2021. Babar is among six Pakistani players who are participating in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

The other five players are Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Hassan Khan, and Haris Rauf. Babar Azam signed a single-season deal rather than a multi-year contract with the Sydney Sixers, enabling the Pakistan batter to feature in his maiden BBL season.

For the first time, Azam has participated in a franchise T20 league outside Asia, the Caribbean, and England, having previously featured in the PSL, BPL, CPL, LPL, and the Vitality T20 Blast.