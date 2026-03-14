Pakistan batter Salman Ali Agha spoke out on his controversial run-out by Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the second ODI, saying he was only returning the ball and not attempting a run. While acknowledging it was within the law, Agha said he would have chosen sportsman spirit. The incident also triggered a heated on-field exchange.

Pakistan batter Salman Ali Agha broke his silence over Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s controversial run-out in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday, March 15.

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Though Pakistan levelled the series 1-1 with a dominant 128-run win over Bangladesh via the DLS method after the visitors bundled the hosts for 114 in the rain-hit contest, the match was marred by the controversial run-out of Salman Ali Agha by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, which sparked debate over sportsmanship spirit.

The controversy erupted after the Pakistan batter was caught off guard when he stepped out of his crease while attempting to return the ball to the bowler, only for the Bangladesh skipper to immediately collect it, underarm to whip off the bails at the non-striker’s end.

Though Miraz was legally within his rights to effect the run-out, the manner of the dismissal sparked a sharp criticism from fans and experts, especially Ramiz Raja, with many questioning whether the spirit of cricket should have prevailed in that situation, as Salman Ali Agha was merely looking to return the ball.

Also Read: BAN vs PAK, 2nd ODI: Mehidy Hasan Miraz's Controversial Run-Out of Salman Ali Agha Sparks Debate (WATCH)

‘Sportsman Spirit Has To Be There’

Reacting to the controversial run-out incident, Pakistan batter Salman Ali Agha has called for a ‘sportsman spirit’ in such a situation, adding that while Mehidy Hasan Miraz was within his rights to effect the run-out, he would’ve personally handled the situation differently. The 32-year-old further said that he wasn’t looking for a run, but rather handing back the ball to the bowler, effectively believing that the play was over.

"I think a sportsman's spirit has to be there. He stated that he was just trying to give the ball back to Mehidy, considering it was likely called dead,” Agha said at the post-match presentation in Dhaka.

“What he has done is in the law. I think if he thinks it's right, it's right, but from my perspective, I would have done it differently. I would have gone for sportsman's spirit. We haven't done this type of thing previously, and we would never do that in the future as well,” he added.

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Salman Ali Agha was batting on 64 off 62 balls and forming a 109-run partnership with Mohammad Rizwan when his stay at the crease was abruptly ended by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, whose presence of mind allowed him to seize the opportunity to effectively run out the Pakistan skipper at the non-striker’s end, bringing an end to a crucial stand with Rizwan.

‘Wasn’t Looking for a Run’

Further speaking about the incident, Salman Ali Agha stated that he wasn’t looking for a run, but rather trying to return the ball to Mehidy Hasan Miraz, believing the delivery had already ended.

"Actually, the ball hit on my pad and then my bat. So I thought he can't get me run out now, because the ball already hit on my pad and my bat. I was just trying to give him the ball back. I was not looking for the run or anything like that, but he already decided to make the run-out.” The Pakistan captain said.

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Salman Ali Agha’s dismissal at 231/4 led to a middle-order collapse in Pakistan’s batting as they were reduced to 274 all out, losing the remaining six wickets for 43 runs, before the bowlers bundled out Bangladesh for 114 and sealed a 128-run win for the Men in Blue to push the series into a decider.

Interestingly, Pakistan bundled out Bangladesh for an identical total to what the visitors had managed in the series opener at the same venue in Dhaka.

Also Read: Michael Vaughan Calls South Africa ‘Stupidest Team’ Of T20 World Cup 2026; Reason Explained

Salman Ali Agha on Heated Altercation

The controversial run-out by Mehidy Hasan Miraz led to a heated exchange between Salman Ali Agha and the Bangladesh players, especially former captain and wicketkeeper Litton Das, over what unfolded at the non-striker’s end, with tempers briefly flaring in the middle.

Speaking about the heated exchange, Agha stated it was just a heat-of-the-moment reaction, adding that such things happen during intense matches. However, Pakistan T20I skipper refused to disclose details of his confrontation with Litton Das, stating that both players were not saying ‘nice things’ to each other in the heat of the moment.

“It was just heat-of-the-moment kind of stuff. If you ask me what I would have done, I would have done things differently. But it was everything, whatever happened after that, it was in the moment,” Salman Ali Agha said.

“I can't remember what I was saying, and I can't remember what he was saying. I'm sure I wasn't saying nice things, and I'm sure he wasn't saying nice stuff as well. But it was just the heat of the moment, so we are fine,” he added.

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Pakistan and Bangladesh will lock horns for the third and final ODI to decide the winner of the three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, March 15.