Kolkata Knight Riders ended Gujarat Titans’ five-match winning streak with a thrilling 29-run victory at Eden Gardens. KKR posted 247/2, led by Finn Allen’s 93 and Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s 82*. Despite fifties from Gill, Buttler, and Sudharsan, GT fell short thanks to Saurabh Dubey’s decisive 19th over.

The Eden Gardens witnessed a spectacular run-fest on Saturday night, a match that fans will remember for years. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pulled off a thrilling 29-run victory against the table-toppers, Gujarat Titans (GT). KKR first put up a massive 247 runs on the board. In response, Gujarat fought hard but could only manage 218. This fantastic win also ended the Gujarat Titans' five-match winning streak. A total of 21 sixes were hit in the match. Let's dive into all the exciting details from yesterday's game.

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KKR's Innings: Finn Allen and Raghuvanshi's Rockstar Show

After losing the toss and being asked to bat, Kolkata had a shaky start. Captain Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed for just 14 runs. But what followed was absolute carnage that left Gujarat's bowlers stunned. Opener Finn Allen smashed the ball to all corners of the park, scoring a blistering 93 off just 35 balls, including 4 fours and 10 massive sixes.

At the other end, young Angkrish Raghuvanshi played a match-winning knock of 82 not out from 44 balls, with 7 sixes. Cameron Green then provided the finishing touch in the final overs. Green scored a quickfire 52 not out from just 28 balls, taking KKR's total to a mammoth 247 for 2.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Dropped catches cost us the match, says GT captain Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans' Poor Bowling and Fielding

Gujarat's most reliable bowler, Rashid Khan, had a day to forget, leaking 57 runs in his 4 overs. Arshad Khan was hit for 22 runs in a single over. Mohammed Siraj and Sai Kishore did pick up one wicket each, but the team's fielding was a major letdown. They dropped 3 to 4 simple catches, which cost them dearly.

GT's Innings: Three Fifties Weren't Enough

Chasing a huge target of 248, Gujarat Titans fought till the very end. The team had three half-centurions, but wickets kept falling at the other end, which held them back. Captain Shubman Gill played a brilliant innings of 85 runs from 49 balls, smashing 7 sixes. Jos Buttler scored a fiery 57 from 35 balls, keeping the match exciting alongside Gill. Sai Sudarsan, making a comeback from injury, played a fine knock of 53 not out from 28 balls, but couldn't get his team across the line.

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GT vs KKR Match Turning Point

Gujarat was still in the game when Jos Buttler and Sai Sudarsan were at the crease. With 45 runs needed from the last 2 overs, the match could have gone either way. That's when left-arm pacer Saurabh Dubey, playing only his second IPL match, turned the game on its head. Dubey used his height to his advantage and bowled a brilliant 19th over, giving away just 5 runs with his slower balls. In the same over, he dismissed Jos Buttler (57), who was caught by Ramandeep Singh. This over completely shattered Gujarat's hopes. For KKR, Sunil Narine was the most economical bowler, taking 2 wickets for just 29 runs in his 4 overs.

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings

With this fantastic win, Kolkata Knight Riders have registered their 5th victory in 12 matches and have jumped to the sixth spot on the points table. KKR is still in the race for the playoffs and is just 2 points behind Punjab Kings, who are in fourth place. On the other hand, despite the loss, the Gujarat Titans remain in a strong position at number two with 16 points.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Bell backs Axar, lauds KL Rahul for evolving his T20 game