Matheesha Pathirana’s much-anticipated IPL 2026 debut for Kolkata Knight Riders was cut short after just eight balls due to a hamstring injury. While KKR secured a win, fans slammed his INR 18 crore price tag and persistent fitness issues, questioning whether the team’s massive investment in the Sri Lankan pacer was justified.

The Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana’s debut match for the Kolkata Knight Riders was abruptly cut short due to an injury sustained during the IPL 2026 clash against the Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, May 16.

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The KKR, led by Ajinkya Rahane, kept their hopes alive for the playoffs following a 29-run win over GT. After posting a solid total of 247/2, thanks to fiery fifties by Finn Allen (93), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (82*), and Cameron Green (52*), the hosts successfully defended by restricting the visitors to 281/4, despite fifties by Shubman Gill (85), Jos Buttler (57), and Sai Sudharsan (53*).

Sunil Narine led the bowling attack with figures of 2/29 at an economy rate of 7.20 in his spell of four overs. Cameron Green (1/25) and Saurabh Dubey (1/23) chipped in with crucial breakthroughs at the death to stifle the visitors' momentum just as they threatened to pull off a record chase.

Also Read: IPL 2026: KKR beat GT by 29 runs; Allen, Raghuvanshi fifties shine

Pathirana’s KKR Debut Lasted Only 8 Balls

Though KKR managed to pull off a victory and kept their playoff hopes alive, the hosts faced a major setback as their marquee fast bowler’s night ended almost as soon as it began. Matheesha Pathirana donned the purple and gold jersey for the first time in the ongoing IPL season after missing the majority of the season due to a calf muscle injury sustained during the T20 World Cup 2026.

Pathirana underwent rehabilitation and fitness tests before receiving a Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) following a rigorous assessment, clearing him to join the KKR camp just in time for the business end of the tournament. After two months of rigorous recovery, the Sri Lankan pacer returned to action by featuring in his first match for KKR.

Matheesha Pathirana was brought into attack in the fourth over and bowled one full over of his spell, conceding seven runs, including two wides. In his second over, the right-arm pacer bowled just two balls before experiencing discomfort in his hamstring. He received treatment on the field, but the discomfort proved too severe to continue, forcing him to walk off the field with the medical team.

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The Kolkata Knight Riders, which waited patiently for 13 matches to see their premium fast-bowling acquisition in action, now face an anxious wait to determine the full extent of his injury.

It appears that a similar calf injury sustained during the T20 World Cup 2026 has resurfaced or aggravated a fresh hamstring strain, leaving the KKR management scratching their heads over a massive INR 14 crore investment that yielded just eight deliveries on the pitch.

18 Crore for 8 Balls? Pathirana’s Fitness Sparks Fan Fury

Matheesha Pathirana’s brief IPL 2026 debut for KKR lasted just eight deliveries, reigniting concerns over fitness, with fans and cricket enthusiasts on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), mocking the INR 18 crore price tag on the Sri Lankan pacer.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts slammed Pathirana’s fitness woes, calling him ‘reliable’, mocking the INR 18 crore price tag as ‘2.25 crore per ball’, expressing frustration over KKR’s gamble, and questioning whether investing such a huge sum in a player with recurring injuries was justified.

Others suggested that the franchise would be better off investing in younger, fitter players or scouting emerging talent from associate nations rather than spending heavily on a player with persistent fitness concerns.

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Before being acquired by the Kolkata Knight Riders, Matheesha Pathirana played for the Chennai Super Kings for four seasons from 2022 to 2025 and was the backbone of their death-overs bowling, playing a pivotal role in their 2023 title-winning campaign under MS Dhoni.

In his IPL career, Pathiran picked 47 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 21.80 and an economy rate of 8.66 in 33 matches.

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