Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 128 runs (DLS) in the second ODI, levelling the series 1-1. Maaz Sadaqat starred with bat (75) and ball (3/23) as Pakistan bowled Bangladesh out for 114 after setting a revised target of 243 in 32 overs.

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 128 runs (DLS method) in the second ODI of the three-match series, at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, on Friday. The win allowed the visitors to level the series 1-1, forcing a decider scheduled for March 15.

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Pakistan's Innings: Strong Start, Late Collapse

After Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the toss and elected to field, Pakistan openers Maaz Sadaqat (75) and Sahibzada Farhan (31) gave an aggressive start, putting together 103 runs for the first wicket.

Following the departure of the openers and Shamyl Hussain (6), a 109-run partnership between Salman Ali Agha (64) and Mohammad Rizwan (44) looked set to propel Pakistan toward a total exceeding 300.

However, the momentum shifted dramatically in the 39th over. A run-out of Salman Agha triggered a collapse for the visitors as Pakistan lost their final seven wickets for just 43 runs, eventually being bowled out for 274 in 47.3 overs. Rishad Hossain (3/56) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2/34) were the standout bowlers for the hosts.

Bangladesh Falter in Rain-Affected Chase

Facing a target of 275, Bangladesh's chase was jolted early by a brilliant opening spell from Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi, along with a contribution from Mohammad Wasim as Pakistan reduced Bangladesh to 15/3 in 4.3 overs.

However, rain interrupted the match with Bangladesh at 27/3 in 6.3 overs. Following the interruption, the match was reduced to 32 overs with a revised DLS target of 243.

Bangladesh struggled to build reasonable partnerships against a disciplined Pakistani bowling attack. Maaz Sadaqat (3/23) followed up his batting heroics by picking up three vital wickets, effectively ending any hopes of a Bangladeshi resurgence. Bangladesh's innings folded for 114 in 23.3 overs, with Haris Rauf also claiming three wickets to finish off the tail.

Pakistan's win makes the series levelled at 1-1, with the third ODI on March 15 set to be a series-decider.