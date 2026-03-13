Former England captain Michael Vaughan has labeled South Africa the 'stupidest team' of the T20 World Cup 2026. Vaughan argues that their Super 8 victory against the West Indies inadvertently kept Team India in the tournament, allowing them to build momentum and eventually win the title while the Proteas were knocked out in the semifinal.

Former England captain turned cricket expert, Michael Vaughan, has criticized South Africa following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2026. South Africa, led by Aiden Markram, were knocked out of the tournament following their nine-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the semifinal at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

Until the semifinal, South Africa had an unbeaten run in the tournament, winning all four matches in the group stage before carrying on their momentum into the Super 8s, where they won all three matches and became the first team to qualify for the semifinal. However, the Proteas’ quest for the maiden World Cup title came to an end after the semifinal defeat to England.

Aiden Markram-led side failed to deliver in a crucial knockout clash as New Zealand dominated the semifinal and secured their berth for the final, where they lost to Team India by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Vaughan Calls South Africa ‘Stupidest Team’

Michael Vaughan didn’t hesitate to call South Africa ‘the stupidest team’ of the T20 World Cup 2026. Speaking on the Stick to Cricket podcast, former England captain hilariously stated that South Africa’s win over West Indies in the Super 8 stage kept Team India alive in the tournament.

“I tell you, who I think is the stupidest team of the tournament? South Africa. Because if South Africa had allowed the West Indies to beat them in the Super 8s, India would have been knocked out,” Vaughan said.

“I'm just saying - if they had cleared them out, the juggernaut that was coming would have stopped," he added.

Team India suffered a brief setback in their quest for the title defence after a defeat to South Africa in the Super 8 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Though the Men in Blue made a comeback with two successive wins over Zimbabwe and the West Indies, they needed favorable results from other matches, especially the South Africa national cricket team defeating the West Indies, to keep their semifinal hopes alive in the tournament.

Vaughan’s Take on India’s Momentum

Further speaking on his ‘stupid’ remark on South Africa, Michael Vaughan stated that their win over the West Indies allowed Team India to build momentum in the T20 World Cup 2026 and continue their run toward the title.

“By winning that game, they allowed the juggernaut to go on. India then beat Zimbabwe, then the West Indies in a kind of quarterfinal, and then England. South Africa had to play Zimbabwe next, and they even rested three players for that match." Vaughan said.

Earlier, Michael Vaughan termed Team India as the best white-ball side following their T20 World Cup triumph, stating that the side has taken the white-ball game to a different level with its depth, consistency, and ability to dominate major tournaments.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, Team India became the first team to defend the crown and win back-to-back titles. The Men in Blue also made history by becoming the first side to win three T20 World Cups and the first to lift the trophy on home soil.

