Sunil Narine credited hard work for KKR's win over GT, a match that also marked his 200th IPL appearance. Blistering knocks from Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Cameron Green powered KKR to a mammoth total of 247.

'Hard work is showing': Sunil Narine

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star all-rounder Sunil Narine credited the team's success to hard work and consistent preparation following their commanding win over the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday night. He expressed optimism about maintaining their winning form in future games, regardless of the tournament. Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Cameron Green with the bat, and Narine's efforts with the ball helped KKR register a 29-run victory over GT in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Saturday. "I think it comes with hard work. I think the guys have been preparing very well. I think we have been putting in the hard yards, so it's showing. So hopefully we can continue and just continue winning cricket games no matter what the tournament has in store for us," Narine said after the match.

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Narine also etched his name deeper into IPL history after becoming the first overseas cricketer and the 13th player overall to complete 200 IPL appearances. Narine reflected on his 200th IPL match as a milestone in a long and rewarding journey, calling it a blessing. He expressed hope to continue delivering strong performances and playing for many more seasons. "Hopefully, I play many more. I think it's a blessing. It's something that has gone a long way, and it's a long journey, and the journey continues. So hopefully I can continue bringing these sorts of performances and playing as long as possible," he added.

'Fantastic effort': Ajinkya Rahane

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane praised his team's performance, highlighting the explosive batting from Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Cameron Green, as well as strong bowling efforts from Saurabh Dubey and Kartik Tyagi. He expressed satisfaction with the win and emphasised the importance of trusting the players' abilities. Allen led the charge with a blistering 93 off just 35 balls, while Raghuvanshi provided strong support with a fluent 82 off 44 deliveries. Green then added a late flourish with an unbeaten 52 off 28 balls, powering Kolkata Knight Riders to a mammoth total of 247. "Very good game. Really happy with two points. Tired - it was humid inside, but really happy. The way we started with the bat, losing the toss and then put into bat. Amazing to see Finn Allen, Angkrish and Cameron Green's knocks. That partnership. That intent. And every single time, putting quality bowlers under pressure. It was amazing. So credit goes to these batters," Rahane said.

"And also when we were bowling, the new guy, Saurabh Dubey, has been fantastic. Kartik has been really good. So overall, I thought it was a fantastic effort from the bowling unit. It's all about trusting their ability," he added. (ANI)