FC Goa has signed 28-year-old Spanish centre-back Alex Zalaya for the 2026-27 season. The former FC Barcelona B player is known for his aerial ability and confidence in possession, strengthening the Gaurs' defensive unit.

FC Goa announced the signing of Spanish centre-back Alex Zalaya ahead of the 2026-27 season. The 28-year-old defender arrives in Goa with a wealth of experience in Spanish football, having represented Real Zaragoza, FC Barcelona B, Sporting de Gijon B, UD Logrones, Extremadura UD, UD Ibiza and Real Murcia, said a release.

A composed and commanding presence at the heart of defence, Zalaya is known for his aerial ability, positional awareness, and confidence in possession. Comfortable operating in a possession-based system, he combines intelligent reading of the game with the ability to initiate attacks from the back, adding both quality and experience to the Gaurs' defensive unit.

Club Officials Welcome Zalaya

Commenting on the signing, Lokesh Bherwani, Director of Football, FC Goa, said, "We are delighted to welcome Alex to FC Goa. He is a defender with strong technical ability, valuable experience, and the qualities we were looking to add to our backline. His composure, leadership, and understanding of the game will be a great asset to the squad. We believe he will fit seamlessly into our style of play and make an important contribution both on and off the pitch."

Head Coach Gouramangi Singh added, "Alex is an experienced defender who brings calmness, quality, and maturity to the team. He is comfortable on the ball, reads the game exceptionally well, and possesses the professionalism and mentality we value at this Club. We're excited to work with him and believe he will play an important role in helping us achieve our objectives this season."

Zalaya on Joining the Gaurs

Speaking after joining the Club, Alex Zalaya said, "I'm very happy to join FC Goa and excited about this new challenge. I've heard great things about the Club from former players, and I'm looking forward to meeting my teammates, working hard, and contributing to the team's success. I can't wait to give everything for the badge and meet the fans."

Zalaya's arrival further strengthens FC Goa's defensive options as the Club continues to build a balanced and competitive squad for the 2026-27 campaign. (ANI)