Captain Denish Das hit an unbeaten 72 off 45 balls to guide Barpeta Braves to a 70-run win over Nagaon Rangers in the Assam Premier League. Bowlers Bikiran Das and Shubham Kumar Gupta shared seven wickets to bowl out Nagaon for 100.

An unbeaten 72 off just 45 balls from captain Denish Das set the tone for Barpeta Braves' 70-run win over Nagaon Rangers in the Imperial Blue Packaged Drinking Water Assam Premier League. The result continued the side's turnaround after a slow start to the campaign. Having lost their opening two fixtures, Barpeta Braves have now strung together back-to-back victories, with the bowlers making light work of the chase on the day - Bikiran Das (4/13) and Shubham Kumar Gupta (3/8) sharing seven wickets to bowl Nagaon Rangers out for 100, according to a release.

Team's Turnaround and Positive Mindset

For Das, the result was as much about the collective effort as his own innings. The Barpeta Braves captain was quick to credit his side's temperament through what had been a difficult opening phase of the tournament. "The team is feeling very relaxed after getting the first win of the tournament. Hats off to the boys because they remained really positive throughout these days and I'm very happy for them," he said.

Das on His Instinctive Approach

Reflecting on his own innings, which included four boundaries and sixes, was built on a method he leans on match after match. Rather than overthinking the situation, Das trusted his natural game. "Normally, I believe in myself and back my instinct. That's what I tell myself every day, and today everything clicked at the right time," he mentioned.

A Platform for Assam's Cricketers

Beyond the result, Das was equally reflective on what the tournament represents for players across Assam. Das reckoned, "Obviously, it is a huge platform and we want to thank the ACA for giving us such a huge opportunity. There are scouts coming to these matches and people are also watching us on television, so it provides us with a great chance to progress in our career."

Focus on Process, Not Pressure

With the Duleep Trophy awaiting him once this tournament concludes, Das isn't allowing the bigger stage to change his approach. Currently placed fourth on the batting charts with 126 runs at a strike rate of over 144, his focus remains on the process rather than the occasion. "There is not much pressure because I play to enjoy the game. My focus will remain on trying to perform throughout the tournament and let's see what comes after that," he says.

Meanwhile, his side Barpeta Braves sit third on the table with 4 points from four matches, and Denish Das's blend of calm and instinct at the crease is proving central to their revival in the tournament. (ANI)