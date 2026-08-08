Scotland's Andrew Robertson will join Tottenham Hotspur from Liverpool, ending a nine-year spell. He said he is excited by the new challenge and is determined to help his new club win trophies, citing Spurs' stature as a key factor in his move.

Scotland defender Andrew Robertson is all set to begin a new chapter with Tottenham Hotspur after ending a successful nine-year spell at Liverpool, saying he is excited by the challenge and determined to help his new club win trophies. Speaking to JioHotstar, Robertson reflected on his decision to leave Liverpool, where he won major honours, and join Tottenham. "Having played for Liverpool for nine years is a long time. I gave everything for the badge and won everything there. But, it's also exciting to have a new challenge at this stage of my career and when the Tottenham Hotspur opportunity came up, I was excited to go for it. Now that it's here, I'm looking forward to settling in and giving my best for the fans. I want to keep progressing, keep improving, and help this team win trophies, just like I did at Anfield," Robertson said.

'Tottenham is a massive club'

The Scotland international said Tottenham's stature, facilities and passionate fan base made the club an attractive destination, while acknowledging the team's difficult recent Premier League campaigns. "Tottenham Hotspur is a massive club. The training ground, the stadium, the fan base, everything is top class. I've played at their new stadium many times, and I know how passionate the fans are. They can really lift the team. I think this is a club that is moving in the right direction," he said, while speaking on JioHotstar

Determination to Improve

Robertson also highlighted Tottenham's determination to improve after a difficult season and said the club must work hard to return to the level expected by its supporters. "The last couple of seasons haven't been easy for Tottenham in the league. They haven't quite reached the level the fans expect. But last season, they showed fight and character to stay up. Now, being here from day one, I can feel a strong determination to make sure that doesn't happen again. It's up to us to work hard, stay focused, and make sure this club gets back to where it belongs," Robertson added.

The 32-year-old will sign for Spurs on July 1 once his contract at Liverpool comes to an end. Tottenham avoided relegation to the Championship by a margin of two points, with Roberto De Zerbi now beginning to strengthen his squad with the aim of ensuring they avoid a similar struggle next season. (ANI)