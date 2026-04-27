Delhi Capitals suffered a shocking batting collapse against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026, getting bowled out for just 75, their third-lowest total ever. Led by Josh Hazlewood, RCB's bowlers dominated as fans reacted online to DC narrowly avoiding the IPL's lowest-ever score of 49.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi witnessed a shocking batting collapse as the Delhi Capitals were completely dominated by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowlers in the IPL 2026 on Monday, April 27.

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After being put to bat first by RCB captain Rajat Patidar, DC were bundled out for a mere 75 in 16.3 overs, recording their third-lowest in the history of IPL. Abhishek Sharma was the top scorer for the hosts with 30 off 33 balls, while David Miller contributed with an innings of 19 off 18 balls, as the rest of the batting line-up failed to offer resistance against RCB bowlers.

For RCB, Josh Hazlewood led the bowling attack with figures of 4/12 at an economy rate of 3.40 in his spell of 3.3 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up three wickets while conceding just five runs at an economy rate of 1.70 in three overs. Suyash Sharma (1/7), Krunal Pandya (1/9), and Rasikh Salam Dar (1/21) chipped in with crucial wickets.

Also Read: IPL: Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar demolish DC, bundle them out for 75

A Night Forget for Delhi Capitals

Just a couple of days ago, Delhi Capitals posted their highest total of 264/2 in the history of the Indian Premier League, making this collapse even more shocking. In the match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the hosts’ fate was already sealed in the powerplay, where they were reduced to 6/13 in the first six overs of the innings.

The Delhi Capitals recorded the lowest ever total in IPL history, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood were instrumental in dismantling the top order with early breakthroughs. However, Abhishek Porel and David Miller tried to revive the DC’s innings with a 35-run stand for the seventh wicket before the former’s dismissal.

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Despite the batting collapse, the DC managed to go past RCB’s unwanted 49-run total, as Abhishek and Kyle Jamieson shared a brief 19-run stand for the eighth wicket before the latter’s dismissal at 62/8, before DC were eventually bundled out for 75.

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Kuldeep Yadav (3) and Dushmantha Chameera (0) were the final two wickets to fall as DC’s innings ended dramatically, with RCB completing a dominant bowling display. Delhi Capitals lost five wickets in just 2.4 overs, the fastest collapse of their innings, as RCB’s bowlers maintained relentless pressure to wrap up a dominant performance.

From 8/6 in 3.5 overs to 75 all-out in 16.3 overs, Delhi Capitals’ scoring rate Delhi Capitals’ scoring rate dropped to around 4.5 runs per over under relentless RCB pressure, as they added just 67 runs in the remaining 13 overs without ever recovering momentum.

Fans Hail ‘Record Escape’ After DC’s Low Total

Delhi Capitals’ unexpected and stunning batting collapse just a couple of days after they recorded their highest ever total in IPL history has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially with fans and cricket enthusiasts sharing memes, jokes, and posts celebrating that the infamous 49-run record remained untouched.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts reacted with memes and humorous posts, with many celebrating that DC crossed 49 and ‘saved humanity,’ while others joked about a ‘record escape,’ mocked the batting collapse, and others reminded that RCB’s infamous 49-run total remains untouched despite DC’s horror innings.

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Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down a paltry 76-run target in 6.3 overs, with Devdutt Padikkal (34*) and Virat Kohli (23*) forming an unbeaten 51-run stand for the second wicket, sealing a comprehensive win after their bowlers’ dominant performance earlier in the match.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, suffered their fifth defeat in eight outings of the season and slipped further in the points table, with their playoff hopes taking a serious hit after yet another dramatic batting collapse.

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