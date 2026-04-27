Amid a tough IPL 2026 season, Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal made a hilarious request to co-owner Preity Zinta during a Q&A on X. Chahal jokingly asked for a chance to open the batting, to which Zinta humorously agreed, sparking a viral reaction from fans.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal engaged in a hilarious exchange with team co-owner and actress Preity Zinta amid the ongoing IPL 2026. Chahal is playing his second successive IPL season for Punjab Kings after he was bought for INR 18 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

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In seven matches, Chahal wasn’t too impactful with the ball, despite PBKS’ six-match unbeaten run in the tournament so far, picking just 4 wickets at an economy rate of 51.25 and an economy rate of 9.76, as he struggled to make breakthroughs in the middle overs.

Amid struggling form, Yuzvendra Chahal has maintained a light-hearted approach, continuing to entertain fans with his humorous off-field interactions during IPL 2026. His viral, hilarious exchange with Preity Zinta added to the buzz around the PBKS camp.

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Chahal’s Hilarious Plea Goes Viral

Punjba Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta has conducted Q&A sessions with the fans on X (formerly Twitter) and urged followers to ask questions with the hashtag #pzchat, which often sees fans interacting with her in a light-hearted manner.

“Today seems like a perfect day for an impromptu #pzchat! Bring on the questions, folks,” Zinta wrote on X.

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Yuzvendra Chahal l also joined in the light-hearted exchange during the session and made a hilarious request to Preity Zinta to give him a chance to open the batting in the ongoing IPL season.

“Mam ek match mein open batting karne ka chance mil jaaye toh,” Chahal wrote. (Ma’am, if I get a chance to open the batting in a match.)

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In a response, Priety Zinta hilariously assured that Chahal would get a chance to open the batting after the batting, joking that he could open in any match he wanted and adding a light-hearted remark about the team’s openers, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, not minding.

“For sure, Yuzi. Anything for you. IPL Khatam hone do, uske baad whichever match you like. I’m sure Prabh & Priyansh won’t mind then,” PBKS co-owner wrote.

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The light-hearted interaction between Yuzvendra Chahal and Preity Zinta struck a chord between the player and co-owner, showcasing their fun camaraderie and adding a humorous moment to PBKS’ IPL 2026 campaign.

Chahal’s Request to Zinta Leaves Fans in Splits

Yuzvendra Chahal’s hilarious banter with PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts enjoying the light-hearted moment between the two during IPL 2026.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts reacted in a humorous manner, with many praising Chahal’s fun personality and joking about his request to open the batting. Some users called him a ‘fearless entertainer,’ while others joked that PBKS bowlers would feel relieved if he stayed away from the top order.

One fan even said his stats are “bowling figures, not batting,” while another quipped that Preity Zinta should first make him win the Purple Cap before promoting him up the order.

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Meanwhile, Punjab Kings will look to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches when they take on the Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 28.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta Flaunts Rs 35 Lakh Watch; Video Goes Viral