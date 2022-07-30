Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CWG 2022: Indian shuttlers led by Lakshya Sen steamroll Sri Lanka to enter knockouts

    India has a great outing in badminton during the 2022 Commonwealth Games. It has beaten Sri Lanka with ease to enter the event's quarterfinals.

    CWG 2022: Indian shuttlers led by Lakshya Sen steamroll Sri Lanka to enter knockouts
    Birmingham, First Published Jul 30, 2022, 5:55 PM IST

    Indian shuttlers have dished out another grand show to take an unassailable 3-0 lead over an unfavourable Sri Lanka in their second Group A contest of the mixed team competition during the 22nd Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday. A day after trouncing arch-rival Pakistan 5-0, India notched up another believable win to go to atop Group A and qualify for the quarterfinals, with a match remaining in the group stage. The Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were back together for the mixed doubles match. The duo looked a little corroded before getting past Sachin Dias and Thilini Hendahewa 21-14, 21-9 to give India a 1-0 lead.

    World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen, playing his opening game after recovering from shoulder damage, prevailed 21-18, 21-5 over veteran Niluka Karunatne, having competed at the Olympics in 2012, 2016 and 2020. Akarshi Kashyap, who qualified after topping the selection trials last April, surpassed Suhasni Vidanage 21-3, 21-9 to give India a 3-0 lead.

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - MANIKA BATRA-LED INDIAN PADDLERS SWEEP ASIDE GHANA 3-0, ENTER QUARTERFINAL

    India expectedly was the better team on display as it dominated the proceedings at Arena Birmingham. It will play the men's and women's doubles to complete the five-match rubber, while it will face Australia in the final group-stage match later on Saturday.

    (With inputs from PTI)

