CWG 2022: Indian shuttlers led by Lakshya Sen steamroll Sri Lanka to enter knockouts

India has a great outing in badminton during the 2022 Commonwealth Games. It has beaten Sri Lanka with ease to enter the event's quarterfinals.

Indian shuttlers have dished out another grand show to take an unassailable 3-0 lead over an unfavourable Sri Lanka in their second Group A contest of the mixed team competition during the 22nd Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday. A day after trouncing arch-rival Pakistan 5-0, India notched up another believable win to go to atop Group A and qualify for the quarterfinals, with a match remaining in the group stage. The Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were back together for the mixed doubles match. The duo looked a little corroded before getting past Sachin Dias and Thilini Hendahewa 21-14, 21-9 to give India a 1-0 lead.

World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen, playing his opening game after recovering from shoulder damage, prevailed 21-18, 21-5 over veteran Niluka Karunatne, having competed at the Olympics in 2012, 2016 and 2020. Akarshi Kashyap, who qualified after topping the selection trials last April, surpassed Suhasni Vidanage 21-3, 21-9 to give India a 3-0 lead.

India expectedly was the better team on display as it dominated the proceedings at Arena Birmingham. It will play the men's and women's doubles to complete the five-match rubber, while it will face Australia in the final group-stage match later on Saturday.

(With inputs from PTI)