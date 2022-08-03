CWG 2022: Nitu Ganghas assures India of boxing bronze; Tulika Mann to fight for gold in judo

India has assured itself of more medals in the Commonwealth Games 2022. Nitu Ganghas has secured her boxing bronze, while Tulika Mann is assured of judo silver.

India continues to have a great time at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham during the 22nd edition of the CWG. Meanwhile, Indian boxer Nitu Ganghas has progressed to the semis of the women's 48kg boxing category, assuring herself of a medal at the CWG on Wednesday. The 21-year-old Nitu, a two-time youth gold medallist, earned the win via ABD when her opponent Nicole Clyde of North Ireland threw in the towel in the third and final round of the quarterfinal bout. Four Indian boxers, Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen, Ashish Kumar and Mohammad Hussamuddin, will compete in their respective quarterfinal episodes later during the day.

On the other hand, Indian judoka Tulika Mann reserved her place in the women's 78kg final, assuring a medal in the CWG on Wednesday. The 22-year-old, a four-time national champion, was trailing in the game initially before performing an 'Ippon' to abject Sydnee Andrews of New Zealand within three minutes in the semis bout.

Tulika will be up against Sarah Adlington of Scotland in the final later tonight. The only other Indian, Deepak Deswal, was defeated by Tevita Takawaya of Fiji in the men's 100kg Repechage event. It is India's third medal in judo at this showpiece event. On Monday, L Shushila Devi and Vijay Kumar won the silver and bronze in women's 48kg and men's 60kg, respectively.

It has to be noted that in the wake of the de-recognition of the Judo Federation of India (JFI) on April 22, an expert committee was constituted by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to oversee the trials and the selection process for the CWG, besides suggesting necessary changes. The committee involved Olympian Judokas Cawas Billimoria, Sandeep Byala and Sunith Thakur, and Judo masters Arun Dwivedi and Yogesh K Dhadve.