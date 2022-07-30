Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CWG 2022: Manika Batra-led Indian paddlers sweep aside Ghana 3-0, enter quarterfinal

    India has done a fine job in the group stage of team table tennis at the Commonwealth Games 2022. On Saturday, it defeated Ghana 3-0 to qualify for the quarterfinal.

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Manika Batra-led Indian paddlers sweep aside Ghana 3-0-ayh
    Birmingham, First Published Jul 30, 2022, 5:09 PM IST

    There seemed to be no stopping for the Indian women's table tennis team, led by Manika Batra. It continued its winning streak, outclassing Guyana 3-0 in their Group 2 encounter of the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham on Saturday. The women's team is the defending champion, having won the gold at Gold Coast in 2018. It enjoyed a winning start to its campaign on Friday, crushing South Africa and Fiji by an equivalent margin of 3-0. On the second day of the competition, the Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison pair began the proceedings, steamrolling Natalie Cummings and Chelsea Edghill 11-5, 11-7, 11-7, handing India a 1-0 lead.

    It was followed by the reigning CWG champion Batra, who happened to be the first Indian table tennis player to claim the gold in the women's singles in Gold Coast. She decimated Thuraia Thomas on Saturday in straight games, 11-1, 11-3, 11-3. As another woman's singles match followed, Reeth fought hard and registered an 11-7, 14-12, 13-11 win against Chelsea Edghill, who had an animated show. Reeth's victory ensured that India won the contest convincingly.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2022, 5:10 PM IST
