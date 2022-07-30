CWG 2022: Weightlifter Sanket Sargar gives India first competition medal, netizens triumphant

Indian weightlifter Sanket Sargar opened the country's medal tally at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 as he claimed a silver medal in the men's 55kg-category weightlifting competition in Birmingham on Saturday. The 21-year-old was well on course to win the gold, but a couple of failed attempts in clean and jerk damaged his chances, while he could lift a total of 248kg (113kg+135kg) to finish second. Mohamad Aniq (249kg) of Malaysia shattered the CWG record in clean and jerk, lifting 249kg (107kg+142kg) to win the gold, while Dilanka Isuru Kumara of Sri Lanka with 225kg (105kg+120kg) bagged the bronze.

Sargar cruised past all his adversaries in the snatch section, leading by six kilograms, as he headed into clean and jerk. However, the Indian could only execute a lift in the clean and jerk category, seemingly picking up an injury. After failing to lift 139kg in his second and third attempts, he looked in agony.

In the earlier edition, Indian lifters brought home an impressive haul of nine medals, including five gold medals. This year too, they are expected to rule foremost. Later on Saturday, P Gururaja (61kg), Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu (49kg) and S Bindyarani Devi (55kg) will contest for the top honours in their respective events.

(With inputs from PTI)