    Commonwealth Games 2026 to be held in Victoria across cities

    The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be organised by Victoria. However, instead of restricting it to one city, it would be held across multiple cities.

    Commonwealth Games 2026 to be held in Victoria across cities
    London, First Published Apr 12, 2022, 1:53 PM IST

    The host for the 2026 Commonwealth Games has been decided, as it will be conducted in Victoria. However, the events will not be restricted to one city and will spread across multiple cities. The competition will be played in March 2026 across cities like Melbourne, Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland, with each town having its athlete's village.

    The opening ceremony of the CWG 2026 will be held at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), which has a capacity of a 1,00,000 crowd. The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), Commonwealth Games Australia (CGAus) and Victoria Government announced that 16 sports had been included in the event so far, including Twenty20 (T20) cricket. Also, more sports are expected to be added in the coming days.

    "It's a great honour to have Victoria chosen as the host venue for the 2026 Commonwealth Games - we can't wait to welcome the world to all of our states. The Commonwealth Games in regional Victoria is great for jobs, hospitality and our economy," said Daniel Andrews (Premier of Victoria).

    The CWG was staged in Australia on five instances before, with the last edition held in Gold Coast 2018. Victoria last hosted the event in 2006 in Melbourne. Among the other three occasions were Sydney 1938, Perth 1962 and Brisbane 1982. In 2004, the Commonwealth Youth Games (CWYG) was held in Bendigo, Victoria.

    "The Commonwealth Games Federation is absolutely delighted to award the 2026 Commonwealth Games to Victoria. Commonwealth Games Australia and the Victorian Government have set out a bold and innovative vision for hosting our major multi-sport event. In Victoria, we believe we have found the perfect partner for the next stage of our journey," added Dame Louise Martin (CGF President).

