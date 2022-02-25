Mirabai Chanu seals CWG 2022 berth after gold in Singapore Weightlifting International

Mirabai Chanu competed at the Singapore Weightlifting International. She has won a gold medal in the 55kg category. Consequently, she has sealed her Commonwealth Games berth.

Renowned Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu came up with a spectacular performance on Friday. She competed at the Singapore Weightlifting International and clinched a gold in the 55kg category. As a result, she has now sealed her place in the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham.

Chanu was competing in the 55kg class for the first time. She lifted a total of 191kg (86kg and 105kg) as she quickly rose to the table's summit, while the competition she received was minimal. The silver was claimed by Jessica Sewastenko of Australia, who lifted 167kg (77kg & 90kg), 24kg less than Chanu. As for the bronze, Elly Cassandra Englebert of Malaysia bagged it with 165kg (75kg+90kg). ALSO READ: BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year - PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu among 5 nominees

Notably, it was Chanu's first competitive appearance since her historic silver medal win during the Tokyo Olympics last year. While the Tokyo medal was India's first in the sport, she pulled out of the World Championships in December. Meanwhile, she has also sealed her place in the CWG for the 49kg category, thanks to her Commonwealth ranking.