IOA President Narinder Batra under CBI lens over misuse of Hockey India fund

In what comes as a piece of shocking news for Indian sports, the reigning president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Narinder Batra, has been accused of misusing funds. He is alleged to have used a sum of ₹35 lakh improperly that was for Hockey India (HI). As a result, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a preliminary enquiry against him.

According to a PTI report, some CBI officials stated that Batra allegedly used the ₹35 lakh sum for personal benefits. Recently, there was a turf war between Batra and HI when he sent a terse communication to the nation's sports federation, questioning India's performance in the hockey tournaments of late. Following the same, Batra was asked by Aslam Sher Khan (1975 Hockey World Cup winner) for his interests in the sport.

As per Khan, Batra's interference in HI's operations being the International Hockey Federation (FIH) chief was a 'conflict of interest'. "It is a conflict of interest by Batra. He is the FIH president, and being in that post, he can in no way interfere in the affairs of a national federation," he stated, besides challenging the irregular appointments in HI, while Batra was appointed as a 'life member'.