    Women's Pro Panja League champion Chetna Sharma upsets IIT Mumbai in arm-wrestling

    The Women's Pro Panja League has produced some top arm wrestlers. Assam's Chetna Sharma recently came up with a shocking win over IIT Mumbai.

    Women's Pro Panja League champion Chetna Sharma upsets IIT Mumbai in arm-wrestling
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 6, 2022, 4:29 PM IST

    The Women's Pro Panja League (WPPL) put on a show with its women's arm wrestlers. Recently, 65 Kg champion Chetna Sharma of Assam was involved in a competition at the IIT Bombay's Sports Fest 'Aavhan'. The PPL, which is affiliated with the Indian Arm Wrestling Federation, partnered with the institute to organise the special event, giving opportunities to students to wrestle against the champion.

    While more than 100 students had a shot at Chetna, Sachin Sonage, Luvkush, Aryan, and Manish emerged as the top male candidates, as they had their chance to wrestle Chetna for a cash prize of ₹10,000. However, the Assamese humbled all the four, as none of them could move the hand of the champion even an inch, with Chetna making an easy clean sweep.

    ALSO WATCH: Stunning drone footage shows iconic Pro Panja logo by arm wrestlers

    Almaas Unnu Salna challenged Chetna among the women but to no avail. The event pulled a lot of crowds at the fest, while most of the IITians witnessed professional arm-wrestling for the first time. "It was great to compete against the IIT students. It was great to see a lot of male and female competitors coming there to participate. The best thing about the whole event was that everyone was taking the sport of arm wrestling seriously. I enjoyed competing against the students and picking up the wins," said Chetna after her bouts.

    "Pro Panja is promoting arm wrestling on a grand scale. No one knew about us or even knew that arm wrestling is also a sport. But, because of Pro Panja League, the sport and the arm wrestlers are gaining recognition in the country, which is such a warm feeling," added Chetna.

