IPL Chairman Arun Singh Dhumal hailed India's T20 World Cup 2026 victory over New Zealand. He congratulated Suryakumar Yadav's team for their campaign and hoped the winning streak continues until the 2027 ODI World Cup.

IPL Chairman Celebrates India's Triumph

Chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council, Arun Singh Dhumal, expressed joy over Team India's victory in the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand on Sunday. Crediting the team's effort throughout the T20 WC campaign, Arun Dhumal expressed hope for India's winning streak to continue till the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Speaking to reporters after Team India's win over New Zealand in Ahmedabad, Arun Dhumal said, "Amazing effort by the boys throughout the tournament and many congratulations to Team India. I congratulate everyone under the leadership of Surya Kumar Yadav. We are hoping this winning streak will continue till the next year's ODI World Cup."

India Creates T20 World Cup History

Under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy, India thrashed New Zealand, led by Mitchell Santner, by 96 runs to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title. The victory made India the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, the first to win consecutive titles after their 2024 win, and the first to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, 2026).

Stellar Individual Performances

While Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan headlined the batting charts for the Men in Blue, bowling efforts from Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah stood out for Team India.

Axar Patel delivered India's first blow when New Zealand were chasing the target. Axar claimed the wicket of the dangerous New Zealand opener Finn Allen, who came off a brilliant 33-ball century against South Africa in the semifinal. He also claimed the wickets of Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell and helped team India secure a dominant victory with a spell of 3/27 in 3 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah, on the other hand, was at his usual best, claiming figures of 4/15 in 4 overs.

Match Report: India vs New Zealand Final

India's Batting Blitz Sets Record Total

NZ won the toss and elected to field first. However, a return-to-form, record-breaking fifty from Abhishek Sharma (52 in 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and his 98-run stand with Samson made NZ regret the decision.

Later, Samson stitched a century stand with Ishan Kishan (54 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) to take India past the 200-run mark in the 16th over.

After a brief slowdown, Shivam Dube (26* in eight balls, with three fours and two sixes) made some valuable runs to take India to 255/5, the highest total in T20WC finals. James Neesham (3/46) was the leading wicket-taker for NZ.

Kiwi Chase Falters Against Indian Bowling

In the run-chase of 256 runs, Axar and Bumrah helped India reduce the Kiwis to 72/5, despite a half-century from Tim Seifert (52 in 26 balls, with two fours and five sixes).

Despite a brief partnership between Daryl Mitchell (17) and skipper Mitchell Santner (43 in 35 balls, with three fours and two sixes), India kept chipping in with wickets, and the Kiwis were bundled out for just 159 runs.

