Indian left-arm spinner Manav Suthar signs a short-term deal with Warwickshire County Cricket Club. He will be available for two County Championship matches, following his impressive Test debut for India against Afghanistan.

Indian left-arm spinner Manav Suthar has joined Warwickshire County Cricket Club on a short-term deal and will be available for the next two rounds of the County Championship.

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Suthar made his Test debut for India last week in a one-off Test against Afghanistan, and announced himself on the international stage by scalping 6 for 33 in the first innings and 1/29 in the second, as per the Warwickshire website. The 23-year-old joins up with the Bears, having taken 129 wickets in 29 first-class matches before his Test debut.

Warwickshire Welcomes New Spinner

"We're delighted to welcome Manav to the Bears at a really exciting time for the team. We've played some good red-ball cricket already this season, and Manav will bring a new aspect to our bowling attack. It shows how highly he's rated in India after his selection to their Test team last week, so it's going to be great to have him around the group," Warwickshire Performance Director James Thomas said.

Suthar on Joining the Bears

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining Warwickshire for the next two County Championship games. The team have started the season very well, so I'm hoping that I can play a part in helping them in their push for the title," Suthar said.

Upcoming Fixtures

Suthar will be available for the Bears' game against Yorkshire at Scarborough from June 12 (Friday) to June 15 (Monday), and their fixture against Somerset at Taunton the following week. (ANI)