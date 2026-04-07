Preity Zinta, an actress and co-owner of Punjab Kings, drew attention during a recent IPL 2026 match when she cheered on her side from the stands, seamlessly merging sporting flair with elegance.

Preity Zinta drew attention during a recent IPL 2026 match when she cheered on her side from the stands, seamlessly merging sporting flair with elegance.

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While her enthusiastic presence kept onlookers interested, her bold jewellery stole the show. Preity was seen wearing the legendary Panthère de Cartier watch, which allegedly costs ₹35 lakh.

The magnificent wristwatch, made of brilliant pure gold, includes Cartier's distinctive square dial with rounded corners, Roman numerals, and a sleek, panther-inspired chain that lays elegantly on the wrist, blurring the line between fine jewellery and watchmaking.

Despite the high-end item, Preity's overall outfit remained grounded and match-ready. She wore a vivid red T-shirt with the slogan "Punjab De Sher," enthusiastically promoting her side. She paired it with comfortable green sweatpants and added a trendy edge with a red-and-white Punjab Kings bomber jacket that precisely matched the team's colours. Her outfit hit the optimal blend between comfort and statement design, making it appropriate for a high-energy cricket match while yet leaving a luxurious impression.

On the pitch, the Punjab Kings are having a successful season. The club is currently leading the points table with two victories from two matches, plus an extra point from their previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders yesterday, which was unfortunately washed out by rain.