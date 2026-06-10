Brazil supporters in Munda, Malappuram, installed a massive 400-foot-long flex banner for the FIFA World Cup. The Munda Jazz Club's project, costing Rs 2 lakh, features stars like Neymar and is drawing football fans to the area.

With only days remaining for the FIFA World Cup football tournament, Brazil supporters in Munda near Vazhikkadavu in Malappuram district have installed a gigantic flex banner in support of their favourite team. The 400-foot-long and 12-foot-high banner has been erected by the Munda Jazz Club, whose members claim it is among the longest football-themed flex banners in the world. Located along the interstate KNG Road at Munda, the massive display has already become a major attraction for football enthusiasts visiting the area.

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Tribute to Football Heroes

The banner features Brazilian football stars, including Neymar, along with members of the national team's coaching staff. Brazil fans associated with the club expressed confidence that the team will reclaim the World Cup title that eluded them in 2022.

A Community-Funded Project

The project cost approximately Rs 2 lakh, with funds collected jointly by club members and Brazil supporters from the locality. Around 60 club members took part in the installation work, which began at 9:30 pm on Tuesday and was completed at around 3:30 am on Wednesday after an overnight effort.

Malappuram's Football Fever

Munda in Vazhikkadavu, located in football-crazy Malappuram district, is once again drawing attention for its passionate celebration of the world's most popular sport.