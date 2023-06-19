Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhavani Devi bags India's first-ever Asian Fencing Championship medal; nation applauds historic feat

    Bhavani Devi scripted history by defeating reigning World Champion Misaki Emura in the Asian Fencing Championship quarterfinal and securing India its first-ever medal at the event.

    Sunita Iyer
    Bhavani Devi scripted history on Monday by defeating reigning World Champion Misaki Emura in the Asian Fencing Championship quarterfinal and securing India its first-ever medal at the event.

    To advance to the women's sabre semifinal, the Indian fencer defeated the top-ranked fencer in the world 15-10. Bhavani had previously lost each of her three encounters with Misaki prior to this game.

    Bhavani, on the other hand, suffered a 15–14 loss in the semifinals to Zaynab Dayibekova of Uzbekistan, earning a bronze medal.

    The 29-year-old had a bye in round 64 before defeating Kazakhstan's Dospay Karina in round 32. In the preliminary quarterfinals, she later defeated third seed Ozaki Seri 15-11.

    Congratulating Bhavani Devi on her historic feat, Fencing Association of India secretary-general Rajeev Mehta noted, "It is a very proud day for Indian fencing. Bhavani has achieved what no one could achieve before. She is first Indian fencer to win a medal at the prestigious Asian Championships. On behalf of the entire fencing fraternity, I congratulate her."

    Meanwhile, fans took to social media to express joy over Bhavani Devi's historic achievement. "Bronze it is for Bhavani Devi after she loses a close semifinal. Fluctuating scores really had us there on the website! Well done either way, Bhavani. A historic bronze coming back with her from China," wrote one fan on Twitter.

    Another added, "Congratulations Bhavani Devi on winning historic bronze. Stepping stone for many more in future."

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions:

