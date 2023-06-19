Bhavani Devi bags India's first-ever Asian Fencing Championship medal; nation applauds historic feat

Bhavani Devi scripted history by defeating reigning World Champion Misaki Emura in the Asian Fencing Championship quarterfinal and securing India its first-ever medal at the event.

Bhavani Devi scripted history on Monday by defeating reigning World Champion Misaki Emura in the Asian Fencing Championship quarterfinal and securing India its first-ever medal at the event.

To advance to the women's sabre semifinal, the Indian fencer defeated the top-ranked fencer in the world 15-10. Bhavani had previously lost each of her three encounters with Misaki prior to this game.

Bhavani, on the other hand, suffered a 15–14 loss in the semifinals to Zaynab Dayibekova of Uzbekistan, earning a bronze medal.

The 29-year-old had a bye in round 64 before defeating Kazakhstan's Dospay Karina in round 32. In the preliminary quarterfinals, she later defeated third seed Ozaki Seri 15-11.

Congratulating Bhavani Devi on her historic feat, Fencing Association of India secretary-general Rajeev Mehta noted, "It is a very proud day for Indian fencing. Bhavani has achieved what no one could achieve before. She is first Indian fencer to win a medal at the prestigious Asian Championships. On behalf of the entire fencing fraternity, I congratulate her."

Meanwhile, fans took to social media to express joy over Bhavani Devi's historic achievement. "Bronze it is for Bhavani Devi after she loses a close semifinal. Fluctuating scores really had us there on the website! Well done either way, Bhavani. A historic bronze coming back with her from China," wrote one fan on Twitter.

Another added, "Congratulations Bhavani Devi on winning historic bronze. Stepping stone for many more in future."

