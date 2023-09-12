Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    LeBron James and Stephen Curry among elite Basketball stars eyeing Paris Olympics participation

    Basketball icons LeBron James and Stephen Curry are contemplating a momentous return to international competition, eyeing the Paris Olympics as part of a star-studded Team USA roster.

    Basketball LeBron James and Stephen Curry among elite Basketball stars eyeing Paris Olympics participation osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

    NBA luminaries LeBron James and Stephen Curry are among the list of elite basketball talents considering participation in the forthcoming Paris Olympics. These reports have emerged in the wake of the US national team's somewhat disappointing showing at the Basketball World Cup, where they returned empty-handed after losses to Canada in the bronze-medal game and eventual champions Germany in a semi-final clash.

    LeBron James, a 38-year-old forward with a storied career, boasts two Olympic gold medals from Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012 but hasn't graced the international stage since. However, he's acutely aware of the bitter taste of global competition, having been part of the 2004 Athens Olympics bronze-winning team and the 2006 Basketball World Cup bronze medalists.

    James is not merely contemplating a return to Olympic glory; he's actively engaged in recruiting former NBA Most Valuable Players, such as Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, in a bid to assemble a powerhouse team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

    Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA champion and forward for the Phoenix Suns, who turns 35 soon, has already made significant contributions to US Olympic gold-medal endeavours in London, Rio, and Tokyo.

    Curry, a four-time NBA champion hailing from the Golden State Warriors, has never donned the USA jersey at the Olympics but did play a pivotal role in securing World Cup titles for American teams in 2010 and 2014, marking the country's first such triumphs since 1994.

    LeBron's recruitment efforts extend beyond Curry and Durant. He has reportedly enlisted the talents of his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, Golden State's versatile Draymond Green, and Boston's emerging star Jayson Tatum, as revealed by The Athletic. Furthermore, Phoenix's three-time NBA All-Star Devin Booker and the seasoned 38-year-old Chris Paul of Golden State, who secured gold medals in 2008 and 2012, are also reported to be intrigued by the prospect of participating in the Paris Olympics.

    Also Read: Euro 2024 qualifiers: Bruno Fernandes dominates in Portugal's 9-0 victory over Luxembourg

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup 2023: Video of fireworks, celebrations in J&K after India's win over Pakistan goes viral - WATCH snt

    Asia Cup 2023: Video of fireworks, celebrations in J&K after India's win over Pakistan goes viral - WATCH

    Football Euro 2024 qualifiers: Bruno Fernandes dominates in Portugal's 9-0 victory over Luxembourg osf

    Euro 2024 qualifiers: Bruno Fernandes dominates in Portugal's 9-0 victory over Luxembourg

    Football Paul Pogba suspended from football following doping test: A closer look at the controversy osf

    Paul Pogba suspended from football following doping test: A closer look at the controversy

    Football Barcelona's 346 million revenue dream: New Camp Nou's anticipated earnings osf

    Barcelona's €346 million revenue dream: New Camp Nou's anticipated earnings

    Unconventional fan tribute: Artist creates Virat Kohli's portrait using tongue; sparks mixed reactions (WATCH) snt

    Unconventional fan tribute: Artist creates Virat Kohli's portrait using tongue; sparks mixed reactions (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Yuvan Shankar Raja backs musical maestro A.R. Rahman in recent Chennai concert row vma

    Yuvan Shankar Raja backs musical maestro A.R. Rahman in recent Chennai concert row

    Jeethu Joseph opens up about his next 'Neru' starring Mohanlal in lead role rkn

    Jeethu Joseph opens up about his next 'Neru' starring Mohanlal in lead role

    Asia Cup 2023: Video of fireworks, celebrations in J&K after India's win over Pakistan goes viral - WATCH snt

    Asia Cup 2023: Video of fireworks, celebrations in J&K after India's win over Pakistan goes viral - WATCH

    Exploring Nipah Virus: A closer look at its causes, symptoms, and treatment AJR

    Exploring Nipah Virus: A closer look at its causes, symptoms, and treatment

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their diameters ATG

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their diameters

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon