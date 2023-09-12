Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Euro 2024 qualifiers: Bruno Fernandes dominates in Portugal's 9-0 victory over Luxembourg

    In a commanding display of skill and finesse, Bruno Fernandes stole the spotlight as Portugal routed Luxembourg 9-0 in a UEFA Euro qualifier match.

    Football Euro 2024 qualifiers: Bruno Fernandes dominates in Portugal's 9-0 victory over Luxembourg
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

    Bruno Fernandes, the Manchester United captain, took center stage for Portugal in a resounding 9-0 triumph over Luxembourg during a UEFA Euro qualifier match. Sharing the field with Fernandes was Diogo Dalot, who also featured prominently in the national team's lineup against Luxembourg. Portugal's goal tally was bolstered by the likes of Goncalo Inacio, Diogo Jota, and Goncalo Ramos, each netting braces, along with contributions from Ricardo Horta, Fernandes, and Joao Felix. However, it was Bruno Fernandes who truly commanded the match throughout the 90 minutes he graced the field.

    Exhibiting his midfield prowess, Fernandes orchestrated his performance with 84 touches of the ball and an impressive 81% pass accuracy. The Manchester United star's vision and creativity shone as he delivered seven crucial key passes and completed six out of the 11 crosses he attempted. Notably, Fernandes executed seven long passes, connecting with his intended target on three occasions, while also generating two significant scoring opportunities and making a crucial block.

    In terms of defensive contributions, the 29-year-old displayed his versatility, winning six of the nine ground duels he engaged in and dominating aerial contests. Additionally, Fernandes showcased his dribbling skills with a successful attempt and demonstrated defensive commitment with four tackles. To cap off his remarkable performance, he notched a hat-trick of assists, reaffirming his status as a football maestro.

    In other Euro 2024 qualifying action, Wales put on a gritty display to secure victory over Latvia. The visitors took command of the pitch in the first half but needed a stroke of luck to break the deadlock. A mistimed challenge by Kaspars Dubra on Harry Wilson resulted in a penalty, converted by captain Aaron Ramsey. This goal marked Ramsey's first for his country since November 2021.

    Also Read: Paul Pogba suspended from football following doping test: A closer look at the controversy

    In the second half, Wales relentlessly pursued another goal, with Wilson, the emerging Tottenham talent Brennan Johnson, and Neco Williams all coming close. Fortunately for Latvia, a potential red card for Janis Ikaunieks was overturned, sparing them from a dire situation. In the final 10 minutes, opportunities to extend the lead surfaced, but neither Johnson nor Williams could find the target. Ultimately, David Brooks sealed the victory with a chipped shot in the dying moments, securing a 2-0 win for Wales.

    This hard-fought triumph marked Wales' second win in their last 11 games, positioning them fourth in a tightly contested Group D, just three points adrift of the top spot. Meanwhile, Latvia finds themselves in fifth place in the group standings.

