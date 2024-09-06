Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Electrocuted as child, how Kapil Parmar overcame shock to clinch historic judo bronze

    Hailing from Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, Kapil Parmar overcame significant challenges to claim bronze in the men's 60kg (J1) category at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Thursday.

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Electrocuted as child, how Kapil Parmar overcame shock to clinch historic judo bronze snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 11:42 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

    Kapil Parmar, who endured a tragic childhood accident, made history by becoming the first Indian judoka to win a medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Hailing from Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, the 23-year-old overcame significant challenges to claim bronze in the men's 60kg (J1) category on Thursday. Parmar secured his victory by decisively defeating Brazil's Elielton de Oliveira in the bronze play-off, marking the pinnacle of his career after years of perseverance.

    As a young boy, Parmar experienced a life-changing event when he was electrocuted while playing in the fields of his village, accidentally touching a water pump. Despite the odds, he rose to become an accomplished para-athlete.

    He was discovered unconscious by a villager and rushed to the hospital, where he spent six months in a coma. His eyes were severely damaged, and he now competes in the J1 category, reserved for athletes with 90 percent or more vision loss.

    The youngest of four brothers and a sister, Parmar's family has humble roots. His father works as a taxi driver, while his sister operates a primary school.

    Despite this life-altering incident, Parmar never abandoned his passion for judo. Guided by his coach Munawar Azar, he embraced blind judo. To help support his family, Parmar also ran a tea stall with his brother Lalit, who continues to be his biggest inspiration and main financial support.

    Parmar hopes that his historic medal will elevate the profile of the sport in India.

    "I am currently world number one and top seed, so I had come with gold medal in mind. But it was not my day and had to settle for bronze. I am feeling proud to have won first para judo medal for the country," he said.

    "It is a sport not many people still don't know. Hope my medal inspires para sport. It's a difficult journey but I have made my country and parents proud. I dedicate this medal to my coach Munawar Azar," said an emotional Parmar.

    The J1 class in para judo is designated for athletes with very limited to no visual acuity. Competitors in this category wear red circles to signal that they may require guided support before, during, and after their matches.

    Parmar, who secured a silver medal in this category at the 2022 Asian Games, had defeated Venezuela's Marco Dennis Blanco 10-0 in the quarterfinals of this event.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Messi-less Argentina thrash Chile 3-0 in World Cup qualifier scr

    Messi-less Argentina thrash Chile 3-0 in World Cup qualifier

    footbal UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 900th career goal as Portugal beat Croatia 2-1 scr

    UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 900th career goal as Portugal beat Croatia 2-1

    football Spanish World Cup winner Juan Mata joins A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers scr

    World Cup winner Juan Mata joins Western Sydney Wanderers

    football Argentina vs Chile: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups scr

    Argentina vs Chile: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    cricket England vs Australia: Injured Jos Buttler ruled out of T20I series scr

    England vs Australia: Injured Jos Buttler ruled out of T20I series

    Recent Stories

    Why is Apple likely to ditch fine woven cases? What's next for iPhone accessories? gcw

    Why is Apple likely to ditch fine woven cases? What's next for iPhone accessories?

    Onam 2024: Kerala temples to visit during this festive season anr

    Onam 2024: Kerala temples to visit during this festive season

    SC rejects Sandip Ghosh's plea challenging HC order for CBI probe in alleged money laundering vkp

    BREAKING: SC rejects Sandip Ghosh's plea challenging HC order for CBI probe in alleged money laundering

    Cyber shadows loom! Government officials warned against phishing links, fake sites trying to steal data shk

    Cyber shadows loom! Government officials warned against phishing links, fake sites trying to steal data

    SHOCKING! Shilpa Shinde assaulted by Bollywood filmmakers? Here's what she said NTI

    SHOCKING! Shilpa Shinde assaulted by Bollywood filmmaker? Here's what she said

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon