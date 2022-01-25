  • Facebook
    AFCON 2021: Cameroon vs Comoros tie witnesses stampede, leaves 8 people dead

    The AFCON 2021 saw a pre-quarters game between Cameroon and Comoros on Monday that the former won 2-1. However, a stampede at the Olembe Stadium killed eight people.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Yaoundé, First Published Jan 25, 2022, 3:32 PM IST
    In an unfortunate event, the game between hosts Cameroon and Comoros of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) saw a stampede. At the Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé, as many as eight people were killed. Cameroon went on to win the game 2-1, thus booking its place in the quarterfinal, where it will face Gambia.

    As per reports, the stampede occurred while fans were trying to gain access to the stadium. Confederation of African Football (CAF) corroborated that it was aware of the situation and that an investigation has been launched into the same. "CAF is currently investigating the situation in order to obtain more details about these incidents. We are in constant communication with the Cameroonian authorities and the local organising committee," the organisation stated in a release.

    ALSO READ: AFCON 2021 - Comoros in trouble after losing both goalkeepers due to COVID

    Also, Mosengo-Omba (CAF Secretary-General) would be visiting the victims. On the other hand, Cameroon President Paul Biya has asked for an in-depth investigation into the cause for the same, besides sending out his deepest condolences to the victims and their families. Although the venue has a 60,000 capacity, COVID restrictions meant that only 80% of the crowd was allowed, while match officials stated that about 50,000 fans tried to access the stadium.

    In the meantime, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) too sent out its profound condolances. "The thoughts and prayers of the global football community are with the victims, the ones who have been injured in this incident, and all the staff of both CAF and the Cameroonian Football Association (FECAFOOT) at this difficult moment," read its statement.

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2022, 3:32 PM IST
